Commentary

Foreign Political Party Sending Staffers to Battleground States to Help Kamala Harris

 By Randy DeSoto  October 17, 2024 at 1:30pm
The British Labour Party is sending approximately 100 current and former staff members to the United States to work for Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign in key swing states.

The left-leaning Labour Party won a majority in the Parliament in July, toppling the Conservative government and making Labour leader Keir Starmer the new prime minister.

In a post originally published on LinkedIn calling for more volunteers, Sofia Patel, head of operations for the Labour Party, wrote, “I have nearly 100 Labour Party staff (current and former) going to the US in the next few weeks heading to North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Virginia.”

“I have 10 spots available for anyone available to head to the battleground state of North Carolina – we will sort your housing,” she added.

The original post appears to have been deleted.

GB News reported, “Confirmation of a Labour campaign push raises doubts about the Prime Minister’s previously neutral stance on the 2024 US Presidential Election.”

The news outlet further noted, “Ex-Labour MP Jonathan Ashworth met with Harris’ closest allies in Chicago in August.”

Should this be illegal?

“There are long-standing and deep links between the Labour Party and Democrats. Progressive parties the world over share campaign learnings in elections,” Ashworth explained.

“Just as there are historic links between the Conservatives and Republicans. But our Labour Prime Minister has been steadfast in saying he will work with whoever the American people put in the White House,” he added.

The National News Desk pointed out that the Harris campaign appears to be mirroring some of the language Labour employed in its elections earlier this year.

“The Labour Party attacked conservatives with slogans like ‘stop the chaos’ and ‘turn the page’ while Harris has used language like ‘we’re not going back’ and ‘it’s time to turn the page,'” the outlet reported.

GOP Sen. Tom Cotton responded to the news of the British staffer invasion on X writing, “Yet another reason to vote for President Trump.”

Meanwhile, New York Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney called it, “More foreign election interference from the Democrats.”

It does call to mind when Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign national field director, Jeremy Bird, traveled to Tel Aviv to manage the grass-roots operations to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2015.

“It further emerged that the group behind Bird’s anti-Netanyahu effort has received State Department funding and lists the State Department as a ‘partner’ on its Web site,” Marc Thiessen wrote in a Washington Post column at the time.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and then-GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York wrote a letter to Obama Secretary of State John Kerry expressing concern that American taxpayer money was being used to try to influence the outcome of the Israeli elections.

Netanyahu and his Likud Party won big in the March 2015 election, despite the Obama-aligned efforts to remove him.

For all the hemming and hawing about Russian operatives allegedly spending less than $200,000 in Facebook ads to influence the 2016 election, the Democrats seem to have no problem either giving or receiving foreign assistance to try to achieve their desired election outcomes.

Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




