Not since sliced bread have this many people claimed to be the “first” to an idea — but the frequency of it sure is intriguing, isn’t it?

A Thursday report from the U.K. outlet The Telegraph is saying that an unnamed source spoke to a “foreign politician,” and during the course of that conversation, it was revealed that this politician’s government assumes that President Joe Biden will not make it to the general election.

Once Biden pulls out, this government expects former first lady Michelle Obama to be the Democratic nominee for president.

“It’s a wild scenario, but if it does happen, please remember that you read it here first,” The Telegraph’s Tim Stanley hilariously wrote.

Apologies to Mr. Stanley, but the idea of Michelle Obama being the 2024 Democratic nominee is hardly a new one; former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich brought up this exact scenario back in May, as did The Western Journal founder Floyd Brown.

Even self-proclaimed “political icon” Roger Stone brought up Michelle Obama’s apparently looming presidency.

Now in fairness to The Telegraph’s Stanley, he does add some intriguing musings of his own.

“This anecdote confirms what I’ve heard from UK sources, too: when governments engage with Biden they feel they are dealing with the face of an administration but not always the person in charge,” Stanley said. “Were the Democrats to drop him from their presidential ticket, the world would understand.”

With Vice President Kamala Harris clearly not ready to assume any sort of mantle from the wildly unpopular Biden, it does stand to reason that Democrats would have to look somewhere for a 2024 general election.

Do you think Michelle Obama will end up being the Democratic nominee? Yes No

Yes: 21% (323 Votes) No: 79% (1226 Votes)

And given that their No. 1 guy, Barack Obama is out of presidential terms to serve (and is also dealing with his own set of, ahem, issues at the moment), who better than the woman who shares his surname, Michelle Obama?

It is worth noting that Michelle vehemently denied having any interest in the presidency back in 2022, and that tune has not changed since.

And yet, what does it say about the state of the current occupants of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. that Democrats are so obviously and so tellingly thirsting after a woman who appears to have no interest in what they want from her?

Nothing good, to be sure.

And this isn’t just Democrat hand-wringing — the polling data paints a grim picture.

Polling data analysis site FiveThirtyEight shows that both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are locked in a pretty even battle.

A poll dated Aug. 7 from Premise has Trump up anywhere from 4 to 7 points on the incumbent president. An Aug. 6 poll from Redfield & Wilton Strategies has Trump up 2 points on Biden.

Meanwhile, an Aug. 3 Cygnal poll shows Biden beating Trump by 3 points. An Aug. 6 Morning Consult poll has Biden up a point on Trump.

If you’re a Trump supporter, how is that anything other than incredible news? Think about it: As weaponized and spurious as these countless charges and indictments against Trump are, they’re just not hurting him in the polls.

For Biden and his team, it can’t engender much confidence knowing that this little scheme of theirs appears to have had the opposite of its intended effect.

Now, it’s certainly fair to debate if this is more Trump’s surging popularity or Biden’s abysmally sagging disapproval. That’s hard to say definitively one way or another at this stage of the election season.

Either way, it’s not looking good for the Biden-Harris administration.

