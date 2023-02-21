Foreign Reporter Literally Bursts Into Tears Laughing After Biden Humiliates Himself: 'Fit for Duty'?

Joe Biden’s dumpster-fire presidency continues to provide unintentional comic relief to the world thanks to his unbroken streak of gaffes spotlighting that he is unfit to lead.

On Monday, Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi burst into tears while laughing at clips of Biden’s humiliating blunders.

In reaction to the most recent medical assessment declaring that Biden is fit to lead, the outlet aired some of the president’s “greatest hits” showing otherwise.

After the last one — the unforgettable poolside speech where Biden talked about a “bad dude” named “Corn Pop” and children touching the hair on his legs — Panahi was seen on screen wiping away tears from laughing so hard.

“Yes, no man has ever been better equipped to lead the United States — and indeed, all of the free world — than the current commander in chief,” she said sarcastically.

“We’re in good hands, folks,” Panahi said while struggling to maintain her composure.

Her colleagues also erupted into peals of laughter at her comments.







On Thursday, presidential physician Kevin O’Connor gave Biden a clean bill of health in a memo where he claimed the 80-year-old “remains fit for duty.”

Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas — who was the White House physician to former Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump — slammed the recent medical exam as a “joke” and a “cover-up” because Biden did not take a cognitive test.

We learned NOTHING from Biden’s physical exam. How bad is his cognitive issue? Is he on ANY drugs to treat his mental decline? This exam was a JOKE. COVER UP!! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) February 16, 2023

“WHY ON EARTH did Biden not get a cognitive exam? Trump had one, why not him?” Jackson tweeted.

“Biden’s ability to think and reason is GONE! He SHOULD NOT be President!!”

WHY ON EARTH did Biden not get a cognitive exam? Trump had one, why not him? Biden’s ability to think and reason is GONE! He SHOULD NOT be President!! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) February 16, 2023

The congressman repeatedly has urged Biden to take a mental fitness test and release the results to reassure the nation — and indeed, the world — that he is mentally fit to carry out his stressful, demanding job.

Something’s SERIOUSLY wrong with Biden – and it’s only going to get WORSE! It’s past the point of embarrassment. He’s lost. He’s confused. He can barely put a coherent sentence together. He MUST have a cognitive exam and release the results! pic.twitter.com/Pk5Pq2V5Um — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 23, 2021

Trump took a cognitive test when he was in office and reportedly got a perfect score on one tough portion of it.

Trump roasts Biden, saying he can’t pass a cognitive test: “I’d like to see Biden ace it— he won’t ace it.” pic.twitter.com/87W8lY7X5X — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 30, 2021

The weakness and ineptitude Biden is projecting endanger the United States and all its allies.

This administration’s fecklessness has emboldened America’s foreign adversaries.

It is not a coincidence that the southern border is under siege at the same time that both Russia and China have ramped up cyberattacks that could cripple U.S. infrastructure and sink our economy.

Then, there’s the escalating Ukraine-Russia war, which, under this administration, is inching the U.S. closer to World War III.

Although people laugh about it, Biden’s faltering mental fitness is no joke. It is an urgent matter that threatens both national security and global stability.

