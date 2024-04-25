Foreign Students Who Get Suspended for Anti-Israel Activities Could Face Even Tougher Punishment, DHS Confirms

Foreign students suspended by their colleges for joining anti-Israel protests could be deported, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

As Jewish citizens celebrate Passover, U.S. universities have become a hotbed of violent anti-Semitic rhetoric and demonstrations condemning Israel for its response to Hamas’ brutal terrorist attack on Oct. 7. Some colleges have suspended students for their involvement.

Homeland Security Investigations, a part of DHS, said a suspension could trigger a chain of events leading to deportation, Fox News reported Monday.

An HSI representative indicated the impact of the suspension on a student’s progress is the critical issue.

“A temporary suspension, even if that were a final determination for a student, does not necessarily mean that the student would fall below ‘normal progress’ in his/her course of study,” the representative said.

“If a student were to be suspended, DHS would need reason to believe that the student would not be able to make normal progress in his/her course of study,” the person said.

“And if it believed a suspension merited that type of decision, it would have to initiate removal proceedings, which would be done on a case-by-case basis in conjunction with U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Office of the Principal Legal Advisor.”

The decision would be made by an immigration judge and might not lead to the foreign student being booted, the representative said, noting that most visa revocations do not lead to deportations but a ban on future entry.

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee had a more direct process in mind.

“Immediately deport all foreign students studying in the USA that support Hamas,” she said in a Monday post on X. “We should also revoke federal student loans for any American student arrested for supporting Hamas.”

Immediately deport all foreign students studying in the USA that support Hamas. We should also revoke federal student loans for any American student arrested for supporting Hamas. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 22, 2024

With protests raging, Chabad at Yale University said celebrating Passover is an act of courage, according to The Jerusalem Post.

“We firmly believe that the best and most effective antidote to hate and anti-Semitism on campus is to renew our commitment to Jewish engagement with joy and conviction,” the Jewish group said.

“Passover reminds us to stand up for freedom and against ideological conformity in all its manifestations. Be brave and courageous, and let us celebrate next year in Jerusalem,” it said.

The Yale Chabad also said protests have turned violent and put Jewish students at risk.

“Regrettably, this disastrous incident should surprise no one. Calls for ‘one solution, intifada revolution’ and a ‘global intifada,’ as well as open support for Hamas, have become a regular part of the protests,” it said. “We call on Yale to immediately take concrete steps to provide a safe environment for Jewish students.”

Remember, it is Passover week.

With the nonstop warnings to not engage during Ramadan, Columbia U SPECIFICALLY ALLOWING THE THREATENING PROTESTS TO CONTINUE during Passover, where Jewish students have to hire private security to get to Seders on campus, SPEAKS VOLUMES about… https://t.co/NHRUA3HfzQ — SCRIBEMOON (@SCRIBEMOON) April 21, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned what he called “anti-Semitic mobs” raging with impunity on U.S. campuses.

“What’s happening in America’s college campuses is horrific,” he said Wednesday, according to the New York Post.

“It’s unconscionable. It has to be stopped. It has to be condemned and condemned unequivocally,” he said. “The response of several university presidents was shameful.

“Now, fortunately, state, local, federal officials, many of them have responded differently but there has to be more. More has to be done.”

