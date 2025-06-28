Kicking a Customs and Border Protection dog is a good way to get yourself kicked out of the country — at least with President Donald Trump in the White House.

An Egyptian traveler learned that lesson the hard way this week after a CBP beagle alerted his handlers to the presence of suspected contraband in the man’s baggage at Washington Dulles International Airport.

The man was quickly put on a flight back home.

According to a CBP news release, the situation unfolded Tuesday when the man, identified as 70-year-old Hamed Ramadan Bayoumy Aly Marie, arrived on a flight from Cairo.

The CBP beagle, a 5-year-old named Freddie, was sniffing around Marie’s luggage and indicated something was not right.

“As the CBP canine handler started questioning Marie, he violently kicked Freddie with sufficient force to lift the 25-pound beagle off the ground,” the news release states.

Things happened quickly after that.

“CBP officers immediately descended upon Marie, handcuffed him, and turned him over to Homeland Security Investigations agents for prosecution,” the release states.

(The phrasing “immediately descended upon Marie” and “handcuffed him” is probably a masterpiece of understatement, considering the facts.)

A search of the baggage in question turned up plenty of reasons Freddie’s acutely sensitive canine nose might have gotten suspicious:

Inside were “55 pounds of beef meat, 44 pounds of rice, 15 pounds of eggplant, cucumbers, and bell peppers, two pounds of corn seeds, and a pound of herbs,” the CBP release states.

The agricultural products — prohibited from entering the U.S. — were seized.

Freddie was examined by a veterinarian, who found the dog had been bruised in his right ribs.

And Marie was left to face the music — at lightning speed by criminal justice standards.

He pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia to “harming animals used in law enforcement,” the release states.

He was credited with time served, ordered to pay the vet bills for Freddie, and placed on a flight back to Cairo at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the release.

All things considered, he got off easy.

“Being caught deliberately smuggling well over one hundred pounds of undeclared and prohibited agriculture products does not give one permission to violently assault a defenseless Customs and Border Protection beagle,” said Christine Waugh, CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Washington, D.C.

“We rely heavily on our K9 partners and Freddie was just doing his job. Any malicious attack on one of us is an attack on all of us, and CBP will continue to work with our investigating and prosecuting partners to deal swift and severe justice to perpetrators.”

Amen to that — and amen to the change in presidential administrations from the Bumbling Joe Biden to the “Make America Great Again” ethos of the Trump White House.

Granted, there’s no way of knowing how the case would have been handled with Biden in the White House, but considering that he presided over the disgraceful dissolution of the United States’ southern border and allowed an invasion of illegal immigration that will beset the country for generations, it’s hard to imagine it being dealt with this swiftly and surely before Trump’s return.

Heck, considering how Biden personally took part in the unjustified public vilification of Border Patrol agents wrongly accused of whipping a Haitian illegal immigrant back in 2022, it’s not hard to think the CBP agents in this week’s case could be facing discipline for how they “immediately descended” on the dog-assaulter.

Trump’s return means the government can at least begin cleaning up the disaster left behind by the Bidens — and even though the huge numbers of deportations that have taken place so far are just a drop in the bucket compared to the tsunami of illegal immigrants Biden allowed in, the job has to start somewhere.

And American law enforcement officers putting a foreigner who kicks American dogs on the next plane back to wherever he came from is an image Americans should want the rest of the world to see.

