A fire that broke out on Christmas Day in a house owned by a Pakistani family was at first assumed to be a result of a “hate crime,” but a further investigation seemed to rule out the claim, making it yet another “hate crime” that turned out to be a hoax.

After the fire rose in the town of Wächtersbach in Hesse, Germany, authorities immediately suspected the motive was right-wing extremism, the German outlet Kölnische Rundschau reported on Dec. 28.

It was assumed the fire might be tied to some sort of Nazi group because the family members who owned the home are from Pakistan.

In addition, the words “Foreigners Out” were painted on the burned walls, according to the report.

A hate crime investigation was quickly announced by local prosecutors.

In Wächtersbach ist ein Haus komplett abgebrannt. Die Familie hat alles verloren. Mich erreichen Bilder wo “Ausländer raus” auf den Wänden zu sehen ist. Nicht in einem, sondern in mehreren Zimmern. Liebe @Polizei_soh, ich hoffe ihr habt diese Bilder und ich hoffe ernsthaft,… pic.twitter.com/wrVl3Iz7by — Nasir Ahmad (@_nasir_ahmad_) December 25, 2023

Naturally, pious left-wing politicians jumped up to get in the news to be seen denouncing “right-wing extremism” and “hate crimes.”

“The slogans discovered on the walls are despicable and inciting,” said Martina Feldmayer, deputy chairwoman of the Green party in parliament, according to Rundschau. “Anyone who commits such deeds attacks our whole society.”

Is racism on the rise in the Western world? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 71% (34 Votes) No: 29% (14 Votes)

Janine Wissler, chairwoman of the Left party, added, “It is not enough to condemn these acts, one must fight the breeding ground that favors right-wing violence: the strengthening of the right and the racist incitement against people with a migration background and refugees.”

The community also jumped into action and began holding “vigils” against right-wing extremism, Germany’s Bild reported.

Thorsten Stolz, the district administrator of the Main-Kinzig district, and Wächtersbach Mayor Andreas Weiher warned the community that a determination of fault could not be reliably made until an investigation was conducted.

That was a good caution to make, too. It turns out claims of a hate crime are a hoax, Bild reported last week.

Investigators found that the Pakistani homeowner had fresh burns on his hands even though he claimed he was not at home during the fire.

“The Hanau public prosecutor’s office is certain: the family themselves set the fire and wanted to lead the police on the wrong track with the Nazi slogans,” the German outlet reported, according to a Google translation.

Despite all the handwringing about “right-wing extremism,” prosecutors now believe the Pakistanis set the blaze in a scheme to get the insurance money.

According to Remix, all five family members were arrested.

This seems to be happening more and more all across the Western world. Politicians quickly make proclamations about “hate crimes,” the media jumps all over such stories, and then the whole thing falls apart as a hoax.

Crimes are bad enough, of course. But when the media and politicians immediately begin cluttering the airwaves with loud claims of hate crimes, it makes the job of authorities harder. And when these stories turn out to be a hoax, all we end up with is a needlessly agitated public.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.