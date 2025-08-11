Forget the 120 FBI Agents, Trump Prepping DC National Guard to Finally Pacify Thugs, Gang Bangers, and Crazies - Report

President Donald Trump is planning to deploy hundreds of National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., to make the nation’s capital safe and beautiful again.

The move is part of Trump’s stated goal to eradicate the scourge of violent crime, illegal immigration, and homelessness that has ravaged the Democrat-run cesspool for decades, according to the New York Post.

The president has not made a final decision about the activation of federal troops, but the National Guard is standing by to deploy them.

“The preparation comes as 120 FBI agents from across the country have already begun patrolling D.C. streets overnight and backing up area cops at carjacking hot spots,” the Post reported.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump said he scheduled a news conference for Monday morning to discuss a plan that “will not only involve ending the Crime, Murder, and Death in our Nation’s Capital, but will also be about Cleanliness and the General Physical Renovation and Condition of our once beautiful and well maintained Capital.”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 08.10.25 01:40 PM EST The Press Conference on Crime and “Beautification” will be held tomorrow, at 10:00 A.M. EST, in the Press Briefing Room, and it will not only involve ending the Crime, Murder, and Death in our Nation’s Capital, but will also be… — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 10, 2025

The president said Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, “has been given many chances” to address this crisis, but “the Crime Numbers get worse, and the City only gets dirtier and less attractive.”

Our nation’s capital has some of the worst homicide rates in the world. If this fact doesn’t anger you but President Trump’s efforts to fix it do, you might have a brain worm. pic.twitter.com/v3wBMkthxP — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 7, 2025

“Before the tents, squalor, filth, and Crime, it was the most beautiful Capital in the World. It will soon be that again,” he vowed.

In a separate Truth Social post, Trump said he wants to move Washington’s huge homeless population out of the capital.

“The Criminals, you don’t have to move out. We’re going to put you in jail where you belong,” he warned.

“Be prepared! There will be no ‘MR. NICE GUY.’ We want our Capital BACK.”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 08.10.25 11:03 AM EST We’re having a News Conference tomorrow in the White House. I’m going to make our Capital safer and more beautiful than it ever was before. The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR… — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 10, 2025

On March 28, Trump issued an executive order vowing to make “the District of Columbia safe and beautiful.”

“As the capital city of the greatest Nation in the history of the world, it should showcase beautiful, clean, and safe public spaces,” he said in his directive.

Instead, Washington has been plagued by rampant crime, homelessness, vandalism, and general filth for decades.

This is an embarrassing rebuke of the United States that erodes its standing in the world.

A Subway in St. Petersburg, Russia 🇷🇺 Compare this to NYC’s Subway… pic.twitter.com/kbdnBra0oF — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) February 9, 2025

To reverse this tragic devolution, Trump said, “It is the policy of the United States to make the District of Columbia safe, beautiful, and prosperous by preventing crime, punishing criminals, preserving order, protecting our revered American monuments, and promoting beautification and the preservation of our history and heritage.”

In contrast to the filthy, crime-infested cesspool it is now, “America’s capital must be a place in which residents, commuters, and tourists feel safe at all hours, including on public transit,” Trump said.

“Its highways, boulevards, and parks should be clean, well-kept, and pleasant. Its monuments, museums, and buildings should reflect and inspire awe and appreciation for our Nation’s strength, greatness, and heritage,” he underscored.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language and depictions of violence that may offend some readers.

Predictably, the left-wing peanut gallery is slamming Trump for trying to restore public safety and order to the nation’s capital, even though he telegraphed this plan five months ago.

Imagine what other world leaders think of the United States — supposedly the most powerful nation in the world — when they visit its capital city, only to find it riddled with crime, litter, and homelessness.

If you invited someone to your home and there was trash all over your living room, homeless vagrants sleeping in your bedrooms, and criminals rampaging your hallways, would they respect anything you have to say?

How can the U.S. expect other nations to accept its authority when it can’t even manage a tiny district that’s home to the American president and members of Congress?

