Did He Forget About 9/11? Muslim Brotherhood-Connected El-Sayed Said US Was 'A Lot More Safe' Under INS

You’ve got to hand it to Abdul El-Sayed: When you have documented links to the Muslim Brotherhood, it takes a certain amount of stupid gutsiness to say that we were “more safe and secure” using the immigration system that we had before 9/11.

That was one of the more overlooked moments in the last debate for Michigan’s open Senate seat between El-Sayed and his Republican opponent, former Rep. Mike Rogers.

Apparently, El-Sayed not only believes we’re less safe with the Department of Homeland Security and with reduced immigration, but he forgets that we had a series of terrorist attacks against the United States that killed nearly 3,000 innocent people.

Or maybe he didn’t forget — and what’s worse, doesn’t care.

The remarks came during a rant about Immigration and Customs Enforcement, where El-Sayed hit Rogers for supporting “ICE running through your streets” and lamenting that “they don’t tell have to tell you who you are, they don’t have to tell you why they’re there.”

Yeah. That’s because they’re involved in immigration enforcement, Abdul.

They don’t come trailing a huge neon sign hung up by two drones reading, “Hey, Illegals, It’s ICE! Hide the Children, Hide the Wife, Hide Yourself!”

That’s kind of how it works.

But according to El-Sayed, this is “illegal because we have a Constitution in this country.”

And he has a better solution: Go back to the system that allowed the 9/11 attacks to occur.

“I believe that we don’t need ICE. In fact, we can go back to [the Immigration and Naturalization Service], back when we were a lot more safe and secure when it came to immigration,” he said.

“And then we need to make sure we have a clear pathway to citizenship so that people can come here and take opportunities that are legal for them.”

El-Sayed, repeating calls to abolish ICE, says that under INS “we were a lot more safe and secure when it came to immigration” compared to ICE. 9/11 happened under INS, which utterly failed to vet, process and track the 9/11 hijackers. It’s one of the main reasons we replaced INS with ICE. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 21, 2026

This basically sounds like someone who not only has not read the 9/11 Commission Report but has not actually heard of 9/11.

In fact, had the INS actually done its job, we wouldn’t have had either, because the hijackers would have been caught. Yet here we are, with a Senate candidate avouching that we can disband DHS and ICE and go back to the same system that allowed the attacks to happen.

This would be a bit less disturbing — although still an artifact of dim, reflexive leftist dogma — if it weren’t for El-Sayed’s history.

Do you think a return to the old immigration system would make us safer? Yes, it would be safer No, we need stronger measures Unsure about the effectiveness Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it would be safer 0% (0 votes) No, we need stronger measures 100% (15 votes) Unsure about the effectiveness 0% (0 votes)

It starts with his family — a mother who is associated with various terror groups and a half-sister who’s an enthusiastic supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood cause.

El-Sayed, at the very least, expressed some sympathy for the Muslim Brotherhood-run government of Mohamed Morsi in Egypt and urged it, in a petition he signed, to arrest its enemies while it was in power.

Moreover, his fellow signatories have been contributors to his campaign, including one individual who called the man who replaced Morsi — Abdel Fattah el-Sisi — as a “dog of the Jews.”

Perhaps it’s unsurprising that the Muslim Brotherhood’s official media organ celebrated his primary win thusly: “Abdul Rahman al-Sayyid conquers the Zionists and runs for the Senate.”

But, don’t worry, Michigan voters. This guy has your best interests in mind, I’m sure.

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