New polls show that Americans believe securing its Southern Border is a higher priority than supporting either embattled Ukraine or Israel.

A Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll shows that 68 percent of respondents in seven swing states support increased funding for border protection, according to Bloomberg.

That topped the poll’s support for increased aid to Israel, which 61 percent of swing state voters support, or aid to Ukraine, which was supported by 58 percent of those polled.

The poll of 4,922 registered voters was conducted Oct. 30 to Nov. 7. It sampled voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The overall margin of error for the poll was one percentage point.

The importance of the border was shown by the poll’s finding that about three times as many respondents said immigration was their top issue as those saying the Israel-Hamas war was their top concern.

The swing state poll found a preference for former President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden.

Asked which man they preferred to deal with the globe’s two major conflicts, Trump had a 13-point edge over Biden when respondents were asked about the Israel-Hamas war and an 11-point margin when respondents had to pick who they would prefer to deal with the Russia-Ukraine war.

The swing state poll also found that overall, Trump led Biden 47 percent to 41 percent, with Trump winning North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Biden and Trump were tied in Michigan.

The swing state poll found that respondents preferred Trump to handle the issues of the economy, immigration and crime.

Eli Yokley, a politics analyst for Morning Consult, said Americans generally put close-to-home issues ahead of distant ones.

“The American people are pretty focused on their pocketbooks, on the issues that matter to them in their day-to-day lives,” he said

“We’ve seen spikes for even Ukraine at the beginning, in terms of voter interest — we’ve seen that for Israel. But you know, at some point, that news coverage fades and folks still have to go to the grocery store and fill up their tanks,” he said.

A Quinnipiac University national poll showed a similar pattern of voter priorities.

The poll found that by a 73 percent to 22 percent margin, respondents supported putting more money toward securing the Southern Border.

The poll found that 51 percent of those surveyed supported increased aid to Israel while 53 percent supported more aid to Ukraine.

Support for increased aid to Israel.

The poll also found that 84 percent of those responding said they feared the Israel-Hamas war would spread and draw the United States into the conflict.

The Quinnipiac survey of 1,610 self-identified registered voters had a margin of error of 2.4 percentage points.

