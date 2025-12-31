Formal Criminal Complaint Filed Against Tim Walz as Day Care Fraud Scandal Grows

It’s been a rough 18 months for Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

The vice presidential hopeful saw his ticket lose every swing state to President Donald Trump in November’s general election.

Then came a litany of (largely self-inflicted) issues hitting the Gopher State’s elected leader through the year. There was also the deluge of people questioning his intellect.

Now? Walz has a rather enormous headache brewing in his state over the rampant fraud scandal that has engulfed the headlines.

And that fraud scandal doesn’t appear to be getting any better. If anything, it’s only getting worse.

According to Fox News, internet sleuth Nick Shirley — who helped play a major role in bringing this fraud to public light — isn’t giving up his fight to uncover what’s going on.

And Shirley’s associate, simply identified as “David,” appears to have filed a formal criminal complaint against Walz as part of this ongoing battle.

To wit, Shirley and others effectively discovered that various day cares in Minnesota had been collecting significant funds from the state’s Child Care Assistance Program — some allegedly bilking millions from taxpayers — despite not actually caring for any children and/or providing services.

Shirley and David took to social media again to let the world know that their crusade was far from over.

WE OUT HERE LEARING AND STOPPING FRAUD pic.twitter.com/uwJSP8xFal — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) December 30, 2025

Shirley and David were wearing hoodies emblazoned with Quality “Learing” Center — one of the day cares central to the fraud allegations — and a not-so-subtle “1-800-FRAUD” in the video.

Shirley returned to the day care in question after the apparent manager pushed back on his initial video, arguing that it gave a misleading impression of the operation. According to the manager, the footage was recorded outside normal business hours and wrongly implied that the facility was not functioning.

The manager also disputed suggestions that the center was dormant or failing to provide services. He maintained that the location operates on a regular schedule and serves enrolled children as required.

State officials echoed that defense on Monday, rejecting accusations that the day care had engaged in fraud. They said there was no evidence the center was closed or misrepresenting its activity.

Officials further denied claims that the facility was improperly receiving public funds, insisting that taxpayer dollars were being allocated in accordance with state guidelines. They characterized the allegations as unfounded and unsupported by the facts.

Flying directly in the face of that defense, however, is recently resurfaced footage that showed just how questionable this “day care” was:

🚨 Video from a 2015 criminal case shows how parents were in on the childcare fraud scheme in Minnesota The parents would check their kids into a daycare and leave with them a few minutes later. Sometimes no one would show up. The daycares then gave kickbacks to parents pic.twitter.com/VblNGnV4bf — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) December 30, 2025

David asserted that Walz allowed this fraud to happen to secure the votes of the Somalis — who are predominantly linked to this fraud.

“Because he wanted the voting bloc that the Somalis represent, because they all vote in a block, and it’s 100,000 150,000,” David said.

“I filed a formal criminal complaint against Tim Walz for violating Minnesota Statute 3.971, Subdivision 9,” David continued, per Fox News, noting that it was filed weeks ago.

He added, “So there’s an investigation ongoing, and I think Tim’s going to have a bad day, and he deserves it, because he allowed this fraud.”

