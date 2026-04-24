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Former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, seen in a 2023 photo, told CNN's Jake Tapper he thinks the state Supreme Court will throw out the results of the state's redistricting referendum, possibly by a unanimous vote.
Former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, seen in a 2023 photo, told CNN's Jake Tapper he thinks the state Supreme Court will throw out the results of the state's redistricting referendum, possibly by a unanimous vote. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Former AG Tells CNN's Tapper: VA Supreme Court Likely to Invalidate Redistricting Referendum, Possibly 7-0

 By Randy DeSoto  April 23, 2026 at 5:21pm
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Former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli told CNN’s Jake Tapper, following a court ruling invalidating Tuesday’s congressional redistricting vote, that the state Supreme Court will likely uphold the judge’s decision.

Virginians voted Tuesday, approximately 51.5 percent to 48.5 percent, to allow the redrawing of the state’s congressional districts, taking the current party breakdown from a 6-5 split to a potential 10-1 Democratic Party advantage.

Tazewell County Circuit Court Judge Jack Hurley issued an injunction late Wednesday, concluding, “Any and all votes for or against the proposed constitutional amendment in the April 21, 2026, special election are ineffective.”

The judge said the referendum question was void “ab initio” — Latin for “from the beginning.”

When Tapper asked about the ruling, Cuccinelli, a Republican, responded that a trial court win is good, but the issue will ultimately be decided at the Virginia Supreme Court.

In January, Judge Hurley had placed a preliminary injunction against the Democrats’ ballot referendum going forward.

The Virginia Supreme Court ruled in March that the election could go forward, but did not decide on the underlying legal issues raised, the Associated Press reported.

“The court still has not ruled on whether the mid-decade redistricting amendment and referendum are legal, indicating that the scheduled April vote could be all for nothing if the top court upholds a lower court ruling blocking the effort,” the Associated Press said at the time.

Cuccinelli explained to Tapper that nothing should be read into the Supreme Court allowing the election to go forward, despite Hurley’s previous ruling.

“There’s a reason the Supreme Court held off until after the vote. Over 100 years of Virginia legal precedent says that the vote in a referendum is part of the legislative process. It’s analogous to a governor signing a bill. You don’t sue on a bill that hasn’t passed yet,” he said.

“I think it’s highly likely this will be overturned, probably in May,” the former attorney general contended.

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Cuccinelli went on to argue that the referendum “flagrantly violated” the state’s constitutional process in four ways.

“They have to win all four of them to hold on to this referendum. I just don’t think they can do it,” he said.

“There are some very basic processes in the Constitution for amending the Constitution that they ignored,” Cuccinelli elaborated. “They [the Democrats] were ignoring the will of the people in how they brought this forward. And now we’re going to have this decided in the Virginia Supreme Court. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a 7-0 ruling throwing this out.”

The former attorney general listed the four constitutional issues raised in a social media post Tuesday.

First, he noted the referendum seeks to change the congressional districts through a constitutional amendment, but the amendment was taken up during a special legislative session to address the budget last fall, which was not allowed under Virginia law. “Expanding it to include a constitutional amendment on redistricting required a two-thirds vote that never occurred,” Cuccinelli wrote.

Second, the amendment must be approved by two separate votes of the legislature, with an election between the votes. Early voting in last fall’s election was already underway when the proposed amendment passed the legislature.

Additionally, Cuccinelli wrote that the Virginia Constitution requires “every electoral district shall be composed of contiguous and compact territory,” explaining the “proposed congressional maps violate this contiguity requirement (rather badly).”

The new map would create multiple districts that originate in Democrat-heavy northern Virginia around Washington, D.C., and extend south.

Finally, the Virginia Constitution requires “the amendment be submitted to voters ‘not sooner than ninety days after final passage by the General Assembly.’ The timeline from the second passage to the April 21 vote did not satisfy this requirement,” Cuccinelli wrote.

Judge Hurley listed some of these issues in his January ruling against the referendum.

Cuccinelli told Newsmax Wednesday that the Supreme Court has been moving at “lightning speed” in the case that was already active on the court docket before Tuesday’s election.

He said oral arguments are set to be heard in the case Monday.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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