Share
News

Former Anheuser-Busch Marketing Genius Destroys Woke Beer Company: 20 Years of Work Down the Drain

 By Jack Davis  May 11, 2023 at 5:50pm
Share

Anheuser-Busch executives looking for what went wrong as their beer goes down the drain need go no farther than the nearest mirror, according to a former brewery giant executive.

“Effectively, it took us 20 years to take Bud Light beer to the No. 1 beer in the country, and it took them one week to dismantle it,” Robert Lachky, a former chief creative officer at Anheuser-Busch said, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Lachky who was booted when InBev bought the company in 2009 after having created award-winning ad campaigns, said the damage from the company’s dalliance with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney was “self-inflicted.”

Trending:
Trump's Perfect 3-Word Response When Asked the First Thing He'd Do to Bring Down Rising Costs

“It’s a complete lack of corporate oversight, and it’s been that way since (InBev) took the company over,” he said.

He said the lords of marketing don’t understand the people who drink Anheuser-Busch’s beer, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

”None of these marketing folks has ever been to a NASCAR race, none has been to a football game or a rodeo,” he said. “That’s insanity. That’s marketing incompetence.”

Former employees can always be accused of sour grapes, but a new report from CBS said that the boycott launched April 1 has now led Wall Street analysts to also go sour on the company with sales for the year down 11 percent compared to last year, with losses since the boycott began exceeding that.

Are you done with Bud Light?

A report by Beer Business Daily on its subscribers-only website that was cited by Barron’s said that after the first three weeks of the boycott, sales were only down 8 percent, meaning the boycott is causing more damage the longer it endures.

“The way this Bud Light crisis came about a month ago, management’s response to it and the loss of unprecedented volume and brand relevance raises many questions,” analysts at HSBC wrote as they downgraded the parent company’s stock to “hold,” according to CBS.

The analysts wrote that “the trend of declining beer volumes is worsening and may be down more than 25% in April,” adding that “US distributor relations appear to be at an all-time low.”

Related:
Jeans to Drink Bud Light In: Levi's Announces Expansion of 'Gender-Neutral' Line

“It is unclear how ABI will reverse eroding U.S. volume and brand relevance, and fix distributors’ trust, without leadership changes,” the analysts said.

Carlos Laboy, managing director at HSBC’s global beverage sector said there are “deeper problems than ABI admits,” according to CNBC.

“Is ABI’s leadership getting the brand culture transformation right? It’s mixed,” Laboy wrote in a note released Wednesday.

“Why did its US leadership underestimate the risk of pushback given the recent experience of other firms? Is A-B hiring the best people to grow the brands and gauge risk?” he added.

“If Budweiser and Bud Light are iconic American ideas that have long brought consumers together, why did these marketers fail to invite new consumers without alienating the core base of the firm’s largest brand?” Laboy stated.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




NFL All-Pro Unleashes on Biden Over News Conference Photo: 'This Is a Bit Too Far'
Trump Announces He Has Big Plans for Flynn if Re-Elected
Donald Trump Revealed to Be the Inspiration Behind 'Ted Lasso'
Human 'Stash House' Busted in Southwestern US, 54 People Found Living in Squalor
Tucker Carlson Interviewed Kaitlan Collins Years Before CNN Town Hall - Here's What She Said About Trump
See more...

Conversation