SECTIONS
Culture Politics
Print

Former ‘Apprentice’ Contestant Fires Back at SoulCycle Boycott: ‘I’m Going and Wearing My MAGA Hat’

By Jack Davis
Published August 11, 2019 at 8:20am
Print

A former “Apprentice” contestant is mocking calls for boycotts of fitness giants SoulCycle and Equinox that were started to protest Friday’s fundraiser for President Donald Trump hosted by Miami Dolphins owner Steve Ross, the billionaire owner of both companies.

Attorney and analyst Erin Elmore said the incident is pure hypocrisy on the part of the left, Fox News reported. She spoke out Friday on the Fox Nation show “Un-PC.”

“They preach to me every day, ‘inclusion, inclusion, inclusion … this is a place for everybody’ … And then someone raises money for Trump and they’re like, ‘that’s it I quit!'”

“On the wall, it says, ‘inclusion for everybody’ — that only means for Democrats, clearly,” Elmore said.

The boycott was promoted by celebrities such as model Chrissy Teigen.

TRENDING: Trump Fires Back at Obama’s Mass Shooting Statement by Quoting Fox News Anchor Brian Kilmeade

In advance of the fundraiser, Teigen tweeted: “everyone who cancels their equinox and soul cycle memberships, meet me at the library. bring weights.”

In the Fox News appearance, Elmore had the perfect response to the boycott.

“I want to lose my mind. I’m going in and wearing my MAGA hat. I’m just warning everybody now. Talk about getting beat up or doxed. I’m on my way to that train station because, beep beep, here it comes,” she said.

“I am wearing my MAGA hat, to SoulCycle, on Monday. Who’s coming with me? Who’s coming with me?’” she said.

The targeted companies responded to the boycott by saying they had nothing to do with the fundraiser. As noted by CNN, Ross is the chairman of the board and majority owner of the holding company that owns Equinox.

“Neither Equinox nor SoulCycle have anything to do with the event later this week and do not support it. As is consistent with our policies, no company profits are used to fund politicians.” Samantha Bonizzi, a spokeswoman for Equinox and SoulCycle, said last week.

RELATED: Hollywood Actor Armie Hammer Calls Out Top Marvel Entertainment Exec over Donations to Trump

Do you support Erin Elmore’s stance?

Ross issued a statement saying he supported Trump, but was not immune to supporting issues Trump opponents support.

“I have always been an active participant in the democratic process. … I have known Donald Trump for 40 years, and while we agree on some issues, we strongly disagree on many others and I have never been bashful about expressing my opinions. … I have been, and will continue to be, an outspoken champion of racial equality, inclusion, diversity, public education and environmental sustainability, and I have and will continue to support leaders on both sides of the aisle to address these challenges,” he said.

The event and a companion fundraiser on Long Island’s The Hamptons raised $12 million for Trump, according to The Hollywood Reporter,

The boycott was criticized by Steve Forbes, chairman of Forbes Media.

“This is the kind of thing that people don’t like,” he said, according to Fox Business.  “It’s poisonous and I am almost ready to sign up for SoulCycle.”

Forbes said that attacking donors could lead to small donors being targeted as well.

“Don’t be surprised if in the future if people start looking at them and calling up employers, calling up friends,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Music Video Model Accuses Katy Perry of Sexual Assault: ‘Females with Power Are Just as Disgusting’
Report: ‘Shrieking’ Heard from Epstein’s Cell the Morning He Died
Female Photographer Reportedly Shoved, Screamed At by Bernie Sanders Campaign Staffers
Former Inmate of the Same Correctional Center: ‘It’s an Impossibility’ Epstein Killed Himself – Report
Lance Armstrong Brags About Passing VP Mike Pence on Bike, Gets Slammed for Doping Past
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×