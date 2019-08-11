Former ‘Apprentice’ Contestant Fires Back at SoulCycle Boycott: ‘I’m Going and Wearing My MAGA Hat’

A former “Apprentice” contestant is mocking calls for boycotts of fitness giants SoulCycle and Equinox that were started to protest Friday’s fundraiser for President Donald Trump hosted by Miami Dolphins owner Steve Ross, the billionaire owner of both companies.

Attorney and analyst Erin Elmore said the incident is pure hypocrisy on the part of the left, Fox News reported. She spoke out Friday on the Fox Nation show “Un-PC.”

“They preach to me every day, ‘inclusion, inclusion, inclusion … this is a place for everybody’ … And then someone raises money for Trump and they’re like, ‘that’s it I quit!'”

“On the wall, it says, ‘inclusion for everybody’ — that only means for Democrats, clearly,” Elmore said.

The boycott was promoted by celebrities such as model Chrissy Teigen.

In advance of the fundraiser, Teigen tweeted: “everyone who cancels their equinox and soul cycle memberships, meet me at the library. bring weights.”

everyone who cancels their equinox and soul cycle memberships, meet me at the library. bring weights — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 7, 2019

In the Fox News appearance, Elmore had the perfect response to the boycott.

Dear @chrissyteigen I know you’re one of the great minds of our generation🙄🙄but @soulcycle is a place of inclusion for ALL-even REPUBLICANS. So,you calling for a ban violates their mission statement, the words of community every teacher espouses & the words on their wall #maga pic.twitter.com/a9FU2x7n5s — Erin Elmore, Esq. (@ErinElmore) August 10, 2019

“I want to lose my mind. I’m going in and wearing my MAGA hat. I’m just warning everybody now. Talk about getting beat up or doxed. I’m on my way to that train station because, beep beep, here it comes,” she said.

“I am wearing my MAGA hat, to SoulCycle, on Monday. Who’s coming with me? Who’s coming with me?’” she said.

The targeted companies responded to the boycott by saying they had nothing to do with the fundraiser. As noted by CNN, Ross is the chairman of the board and majority owner of the holding company that owns Equinox.

“Neither Equinox nor SoulCycle have anything to do with the event later this week and do not support it. As is consistent with our policies, no company profits are used to fund politicians.” Samantha Bonizzi, a spokeswoman for Equinox and SoulCycle, said last week.

Ross issued a statement saying he supported Trump, but was not immune to supporting issues Trump opponents support.

“I have always been an active participant in the democratic process. … I have known Donald Trump for 40 years, and while we agree on some issues, we strongly disagree on many others and I have never been bashful about expressing my opinions. … I have been, and will continue to be, an outspoken champion of racial equality, inclusion, diversity, public education and environmental sustainability, and I have and will continue to support leaders on both sides of the aisle to address these challenges,” he said.

The event and a companion fundraiser on Long Island’s The Hamptons raised $12 million for Trump, according to The Hollywood Reporter,

The boycott was criticized by Steve Forbes, chairman of Forbes Media.

“This is the kind of thing that people don’t like,” he said, according to Fox Business. “It’s poisonous and I am almost ready to sign up for SoulCycle.”

Forbes said that attacking donors could lead to small donors being targeted as well.

“Don’t be surprised if in the future if people start looking at them and calling up employers, calling up friends,” he said.

