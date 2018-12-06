Trump Reportedly Considering George HW Bush Admin Official for Attorney General

William Barr, who served as attorney general under President George H.W. Bush, has emerged as a leading contender for the same post in President Donald Trump’s Cabinet.

That’s according to a person involved in the discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity because no selection to lead the Justice Department has been announced.

Trump has been known to change his mind on personnel decisions.

The appointment is especially sensitive now as special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, which the department oversees, is showing signs of entering its final stages.

IMPORTANT: William Barr in Nov. 2017 told NYT there was more basis to investigate the Clinton-Uranium One deal than whether Trump colluded with Russia. "To the extent it is not pursuing these matters, the department is abdicating its responsibility."

Barr was attorney general between 1991 and 1993.

Trump forced out Attorney General Jeff Sessions in November and elevated Sessions’ chief of staff, Matthew Whitaker, to acting attorney general.

The Washington Post first reported that Barr was a leading candidate.

According to Fox News, Barr served in the Central Intelligence Agency from 1973 to 1977.

He also served on the White House domestic policy staff under then-President Ronald Reagan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

