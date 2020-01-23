Former 'Bachelorette' Contestant Tyler Gwozdz Dead at Age 29

Tyler Gwozdz, the reality star who appeared on the television show “Bachelorette” with Hannah Brown in 2019, has died. He was 29.

Gwozdz became a fan-favorite almost immediately on “Bachelorette” after he went on the first one-on-one date with Brown, competing to be the one man who would receive the coveted final rose.

Fans of the show were left disappointed when Gwozdz abruptly left the show without much of an explanation to Brown or his fellow competitors other than that he “had to leave,” E! News reported.

‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Tyler Gwozdz Dead After Possible OD https://t.co/cTgxJgFmRB via @TMZ — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) January 23, 2020

TRENDING: Poop-Covered Streets Cost San Francisco $192 Mil After Tech Giant Moves Event

“This was a decision that I came to with producers, and something that I’ve come to realize what is the best decision that could’ve been made,” he told Refinery 29 of his exit from the show.

Brown briefly addressed his departure on camera, saying, “Tyler G. had to leave, and that’s upsetting because I really enjoyed my date with him,” and nothing more.

According to TMZ, Gwozdz was admitted to the intensive care unit of a Florida hospital last week and remained there in stable but critical condition.

The Boca Raton Police Services Department told E! News that they had responded to a call about a suspected medical overdose on Jan. 13, and that Gwozdz was then rushed to the hospital.

The official cause of the 29-year-old’s death has not been released.

According to Fox News, it may take 8 to 12 weeks for a full autopsy report to be completed.

A spokesperson for Boca Raton police confirmed to People that the department did respond “to a medical overdose” involving Gwozdz on Jan. 13 and that the case is “an active ongoing investigation.”

RELATED: Powerful Faith Video Shared by Justin Bieber Has Been Viewed by Over 4 Million People in Just 1 Day

According to his “Bachelorette” biography, Gwozdz was a psychology graduate student who hoped to become a clinical psychologist. He was also an entrepreneur with a side business, Dream Therapy Analysis.

“Tyler G. is a very laid-back guy with a go-with-the-flow kind of attitude,” the bio read.

“He avoids clubs at all costs and would much rather spend time reading, going to Soul Cycle or relaxing on his boat.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family during this difficult time.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.