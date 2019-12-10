Former Baseball Star Who Inspired the 'Ice Bucket Challenge' Dies at 34

Former baseball star Pete Frates, whose battle with ALS inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge, died at his Massachusetts home Monday morning. He was 34.

Frates was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in 2012. He famously championed the Ice Bucket Challenge in response to his diagnosis, raising awareness and over $220 million for ALS.

Currently, there is no known cure for the disease, characterized by weakened muscles and impaired physical functioning over time.

“Pete passed away surrounded by his loving family, peacefully at age 34, after a heroic battle with ALS,” the Frates family said in a statement released by Boston College.

Frates is survived by his wife Julie, who he married in 2013, his daughter Lucy who was born in 2014, and his parents John and Nancy Frates.

He played baseball for Boston College from 2004-2007 and was named director of baseball operations for Boston College baseball in 2012 at age 27, the same month he was diagnosed with ALS.

“Pete was an inspiration to so many people around the world who drew strength from his courage and resiliency,” the family’s statement read.

“A natural born leader and the ultimate teammate, Pete was a role model for all, especially young athletes, who looked up to him for his bravery and unwavering positive spirit in the face of adversity,” the statement continued.

“He was a noble fighter who inspired us all to use our talents and strengths in the service of others.”

In the summer of 2014, Frates helped to launch the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge alongside Pat Quinn, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2013.

Later that year, Frates was nominated alongside Quinn for “Person of the Year” by Time magazine and was named a co-recipient of Sports Illustrated’s Inspiration of the Year honor, according to the timeline issued by his family’s statement.

“Remarkably, Pete never complained about his illness. Instead, he saw it as an opportunity to give hope to other patients and their families,” the statement read. “In his lifetime, he was determined to change the trajectory of a disease that had no treatment or cure.”

The Frates family announced plans for a funeral Mass and celebration of life and requested privacy as they grieve their loss.

“The Frates family wishes to express its sincere gratitude for the abundant love, kindness, and support we have been the recipients of during the past eight years,” the statement concluded.

