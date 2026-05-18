Former Bernie Spokeswoman Says 'Many' Dems Would 'Happily' Vote Tucker Carlson Over AOC

Left-wing podcaster Briahna Joy Gray has expressed uneasiness over what looks to her like a political realignment.

Thursday on her “Bad Faith” podcast, the former press secretary for Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont’s 2020 presidential campaign told journalist Sana Saeed that “many” liberals would “happily” vote for conservative commentator Tucker Carlson over Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York should the two square off in the 2028 presidential election.

“It’s crazy. I know many people on the left who would happily vote for Tucker Carlson before AOC,” Gray said.

Then, Gray explained why she found that disconcerting.

“I am frustrated by that dynamic because I don’t want Tucker Carlson to be president,” she added. “I also can’t see myself damaging my own credibility by telling someone to vote for AOC. These options hurt us all.”

Gray referred to some of Carlson’s past statements on immigration as “bigoted,” claiming that he used “dog whistles.”

“I can see him only being known by his most recent self and therefore being quite appealing to a lot of Americans that might actually take umbrage against his past race positions,” Gray said.

Carlson’s “most recent self,” of course, has criticized America’s relationship with Israel. The conservative commentator has also broken with President Donald Trump over the Iran war and other issues.

Hence, Carlson’s alleged appeal to “many” liberals.

“If Carlson runs,” Saeed said, “a huge part of it is going to be Israel,” adding that the establishment media cannot beat him on that subject “because he immediately — and rightly, that’s the sad part — he immediately calls out their hypocrisy.”

In other words, Gray and Saeed agree with Carlson on Israel but on little else, leading to their uneasiness at what they perceive as his possible 2028 candidacy.

Readers can watch the entire podcast episode below. The relevant segment began around the 1:08:30 mark.

Ocasio-Cortez, who Gray would not endorse, has struggled when presented with serious questions of foreign policy.

Meanwhile, critics of Trump’s Middle East policy have emerged on the political right. They include Carlson, podcasters Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly, and Alex Jones; Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky; former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia; and former Director of the U.S. National Counterterrorism Center Joe Kent.

On social media and elsewhere, Trump has had harsh things to say about all of them.

Conversely, no one on the left has gained as much attention as a critic of Trump’s foreign policy. Hence Gray’s uneasiness as the leaderless anti-Trump left and the new dissident right have come together around one issue.

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