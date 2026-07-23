Former Biden Admin Official Roasts Kamala's 2028 Chances on Fox News: 'She Follows'

On Monday, New York Magazine posted a story under the headline, “Like It or Not, Kamala Harris Is the Front-runner.”

This ought to be a statement more obvious than “water is wet,” especially since logical philosophers seriously debate whether water actually can have the quality of wetness, but nobody’s debating the polls.

In every single one catalogued by RealClearPolitics’ aggregate save for one outlier, the former vice president and 2024 standard-bearer is up, generally by a lot. The RCP average on Thursday afternoon had her at 27.9 percent to California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 16.6 percent, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s 11.3 percent, and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s 8.8 percent.

Granted, some vested interests don’t like those numbers. Some are at betting sites. Kalshi, for instance, had Newsom as the favorite and U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia (currently a very distant No. 11 in the RCP average) as the next-most-likely candidate as of Thursday afternoon.

And some are Democrats who just remember what Kamala Harris was like as a candidate or vice president. One of them is former Biden administration aide Michael LaRosa, who told Fox News that Democrats “are not going to give Kamala Harris a third at-bat.”

First, New York Magazine’s David Freedlander, who insists that despite the fact she’s “content to just wait … Kamala Harris is very much looking like a presidential contender–in–waiting.”

It remains an article of faith among Harris’s tight-knit group of advisers that the 2024 race wasn’t winnable. Her polling lead was a mirage and did not square with what the campaign’s internal polls were showing. The compressed timeline after Biden dropped out of the race left her without enough time to appear as her own person, a particularly big problem when much of the public had tired of the president. And multiple former campaign staffers brought up the two assassination attempts against Trump as evidence that Harris’s loss was all but preordained. … Will Kamala Harris be the Democrats' 2028 nominee? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 14% (3 Votes) No: 86% (19 Votes) “She is looking for where the wave is going and is determined to ride it,” said one supporter who had recently spoken with her and came away convinced that Harris is running in 2028. “Her mindset is that I should have won, and I am going to do it my way because my way would have won, and it was all these consultants that were telling me to take this position or that position, and it was their fault.”

Ah, it’s the consultants this time! I thought it was racism, or misogyny, or misogyracism, or Judge Crater and Jimmy Hoffa teaming up to sink her campaign. Something like that. But no, now it’s the consultants! (It’s worth noting that none of the consultants could be reached for comment, probably because they’re still in witness protection after what Kamala’s campaign did to their careers.)

“Article of faith” is probably the right phrase to use here about the Harris camp’s hopes — since past performance is the best indicator of future performance unless something has fundamentally changed, and there’s no evidence whatsoever to suggest that.

Reports have stated that Harris is trying to make inroads with the ascendant radical class within the party — meeting with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and other anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian Democrats — but that still doesn’t eliminate the fact that Kamala Harris remains very much the Kamala Harris she’s always been.

As Mediaite and other news sources noted, LaRosa — best known as former first lady Jill Biden’s former press secretary — pointed out somewhat that what Harris has been hasn’t been good enough.

“She follows. She doesn’t take risks. She calculates,” LaRosa said Tuesday on “America Reports,” according to The Hill.

“She doesn’t answer questions, she equivocates. She’s got to get over that if she wants to make a connection with people, but I don’t think she’s going to get a third at-bat.”

He also made it clear that he doesn’t think she should.

“I want somebody who can run the country. I want somebody who is competent. I love Rahm Emanuel, Gavin Newsom. I like Pete Buttigieg,” LaRosa, now a communications strategist, said.

If the key to a Harris campaign is making a “connection” with voters, LaRosa has a point that she’s not going to get to first base. After all, communications — or at least the ability to communicate and lead on her feet — were never Kamala Harris’ strong suits.

You may remember how this…

This video of Tulsi Gabbard obliterating Kamala Harris during the 2020 debate is coming back to haunt Kamala. pic.twitter.com/oFFLOdgcsS — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) July 21, 2024

… led to this …

Flashback: When NBC host Lester Holt Questions Kamala Harris About Not Visiting The Border Lester: “You haven’t been to the border.” Kamala: “and I haven’t been to Europe” pic.twitter.com/tMVNwFMkz9 — SHO’NUFF (@IAMSHO_NUFF) July 23, 2024

… which led to this …

Kamala Harris knows things: “Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country.”pic.twitter.com/WzXY1jaWEv — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 29, 2024

… which, in time, led to this …

Kamala Harris walked right into this one. Bret Baier should get an award for dismantling her entire presidential campaign. pic.twitter.com/YoRW1r58u2 — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) October 17, 2024

… which, finally, led to this:

BREAKING: Kamala Harris becomes the 1st woman to certify her own election loss pic.twitter.com/NmMQFWtEo1 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 6, 2025

That’s over five years of Kamala Harris being Kamala Harris. We’re supposed to believe that, if you give her eight years, she’s really going to find her stride?

She ran for the presidency in 2020 only to drop out before a single primary ballot was cast. Thanks to the deus ex machina of the Summer of Floyd™, Democrats demanded a black female veep for Joe Biden. The other candidates in consideration were former national security advisor Susan Rice, who was too tainted by her role in the Obama administration’s Benghazi cover-up, and then-U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, who would go on to show as Los Angeles mayor that she would have been a profoundly poor choice as well.

But when even Democrats had to admit Joe Biden was toast as a candidate in 2024 after his epic debate debacle, that epiphany came too late in the process for anyone but Kamala Harris to get in the game. Like it or not, Democrats were stuck with her. And it turned out that the answer was “not.” She was just as bad atop the ticket as she was beneath Biden’s name.

Now, we’re again told that “like it or not,” she’s the front-runner for the 2028 nomination. She’s shown no capacity to lead that she’s developed since then, and she apparently thinks that glomming onto the Mamdani class is going to be her ticket back to relevancy.

Say what you will, but I think this LaRosa chap is onto something here.

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