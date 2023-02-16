Former Biden administration official Sam Brinton, who made headlines last year by being the White House’s first gender-fluid bureaucrat, appeared in court Wednesday to face charges that he stole luggage from the Minneapolis airport last year.

Brinton, who was Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition at the Energy Department at the time, was charged with a felony last fall after being accused of stealing a piece of luggage, according to KMSP-TV.

Brinton had been scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Dec. 19, but that was pushed back until Wednesday. Brinton had sought to make his appearance online but was told first appearances on felonies require in-person attendance.

That appearance took place Wednesday at the Minneapolis Public Safety Facility, after which Brinton left without having to post bail, according to KARE. The only restraint upon him was a warning not to contact the victim.

The station reported that Brinton is able to appear online, using Zoom, for the rest of the court proceedings.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Brinton was peppered with questions from the media on his way out of court — none of which he answered.

BREAKING: Former Biden official Sam Brinton made his first court appearance today in Minneapolis related to his theft of a woman’s luggage at MSP Airport. pic.twitter.com/NbBA59j0bm — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) February 15, 2023

Non-binary former Biden admin official Sam Brinton arrives to appear in court today in Minneapolis for stealing a woman’s luggage back at MSP back in October. pic.twitter.com/QfDJBJKu41 — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) February 15, 2023

Non-binary former Biden admin official Sam Brinton leaving court after appearing before a judge for stealing a woman’s luggage last October. “Why would you want some lady’s dirty clothes?” pic.twitter.com/RaU17heSHK — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) February 15, 2023

“Why would you want some lady’s dirty clothes?” one reporter asked while another referenced improper conduct of a past Minnesota politician.

According to KARE, court documents said that through video surveillance, Brinton was seen taking a bag matching the description of one that was reported as missing.

Court papers say Brinton has admitted taking the luggage but said its contents were left in his hotel room when he went back to Washington. Police said nothing was recovered there.

Brinton was let go by the Department of Energy in December after he was charged with a similar luggage theft case in Nevada, according to KLAS-TV.

Brinton was charged with grand larceny in connection with the theft of a piece of luggage that contained more than $3,600 in items, including jewelry, after police said surveillance video showed Brinton acting oddly.

“Specifically, Brinton pulled the victim’s luggage from the carousel and examined the tag. Then placed it back on the carousel, looking in all directions for anyone who might be watching, or might approach. Pulling it back off the carousel and demonstrating the same behavior by looking around before walking away with it quickly,” his arrest warrant said.

Brinton has been free on $15,000 bail he posted in connection with the Nevada charge, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

As of December, the victim’s belongings from the Minneapolis airport had not been returned to her.

