Share
Commentary

Former Biden, Bernie Supporter Kicks Democratic Party to the Curb, Joins the GOP

 By Randy DeSoto  December 12, 2023 at 4:25pm
Share

Will Pierce — who fundraised for Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential race and worked for the Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 and 2020 campaigns — announced he’s joining the Republican Party.

In a Monday opinion piece for The Daily Caller News Foundation, Pierce wrote, “[D]espite my active involvement in the Democratic Party, the concerns I hold regarding the party’s direction in recent years can no longer be ignored.”

“I love our country. That is why I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party, a party that is focused on dividing us by radicalizing every issue and undermining our rights enshrined in the Constitution,” he continued.

Trending:
Biden Yells at Press to 'Hush Up a Second,' Tells Zelenskyy He's Got $200 Million More for Ukraine

“The main reason I am leaving the Democratic Party is its utter disconnect with the American people. The party that once championed the working class has now been overtaken by elites in affluent hubs who couldn’t care less about the struggles of the average American,” Pierce explained.

He went on to list several issues with which his views have diverged from the Democratic Party, including its support of inappropriate sexual content for young children in schools and other progressive ideologies.

Pierce argued it’s time for education to get back to the basics, such as robust STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) being taught.

Do you think Biden will lose a significant portion of the black vote in 2024?

Further Pierce, who is African American, says the Democratic Party has moved away from the standard Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. articulated so well, of judging people not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.

“The weaponization of race and gender identity for partisan political purposes does a significant disservice to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, and is a detriment to us all,” he wrote.

Pierce also took aim the Democrats’ efforts to demonize Americans who do not share their views.

“[T]he Democrats’ tendency to label dissenters as extreme, shutting down meaningful discourse, has veered away from the principles I believe are essential for a thriving democracy,” he contended.

Related:
EV Agenda Suffers Crushing Blow as Ford Dramatically Slashes Electric F-150 Lightning Production

Recall Biden’s MAGA Republicans are the enemy speech in front of a red-lit Independence Hall in September 2022.

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” Biden said.

Pierce observed, “In looking at the Democratic Party’s vision for an ideal world, a very concerning reality emerges — they imagine a country where dissent from the powers that be results in punishment.”

Consider how the Biden DOJ has treated the Jan. 6 protesters.

In the aftermath of Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion, the DOJ undertook the largest investigation in department history to arrest and charge more than 1,000 protesters, most of whom did not engage in violence.

The Trump DOJ took no such action against the “social justice” rioters who tried to storm the White House in the summer of 2020, injuring over 60 Secret Service officers.

Federal prosecutors should have been more aggressive, but that shows the DOJ’s leftist bent even under a Republican president.

Let’s label the Biden DOJ round-up of the MAGA Republicans what it really is: intimidation and persecution of political opponents.

Pierce also finds fault with the Democrats’ over taxing and over spending policies.

“As I’ve grown older, my priorities have shifted toward ensuring that my tax dollars contribute to the welfare of our children, support for the less fortunate and a secure national defense,” he wrote.

“Unfortunately, the Democratic Party’s current focus involves burdensome taxation, prioritizing foreign aid over domestic needs and accumulating debt that compromises our nation’s security,” Pierce argued.

In the years to come if the Democrats stay in control, he sees higher and higher taxes being funneled into an “ever-expanding government, leaving individuals working tirelessly to make ends meet.”

“As I reflect on these issues, I am compelled to seek a political home that aligns with a commitment to judging individuals by their character, fostering accountability, and advancing the well-being of all Americans,” Pierce said.

He concluded, “By joining the Republican Party, I am not abandoning my values. Instead, I’m seeking a political home that aligns more closely with my vision for a free, united, and prosperous America.”

That is the essence of the Republican vision, and it’s great to have people like Pierce joining the ranks of the GOP.

A Note from Our Staff:

 

Did you know that 90 percent of advertisers will have nothing to do with The Western Journal? The liberal elites have put us on one of their financial kill lists.

 

They did it because we’ve told the truth and spoken out against them for over a decade. And since they couldn’t shut us up, now, they’re trying to starve us out.

 

We’re turning to you because, frankly, we have to have your help. It might not sound like much, but just one membership to The Western Journal can make a real difference.

 

We don’t have a huge staff, big salaries, or deep donor pockets. We’re family-owned and independent. But because we're independent from the elites, we have to rely on readers like you.

 

Can we count on you for just a single membership? The cost of a month-long membership is less than a single cup of Starbucks coffee. And, unlike with Starbucks, you can be 100 percent certain that every penny we spend goes toward fighting for traditional American values and against liberal elites.

 

Please help us continue exposing the truth. Please join today.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Former Biden, Bernie Supporter Kicks Democratic Party to the Curb, Joins the GOP
'God Preserved Us': No Lives Lost After Tornado Hits Church with People Inside
Liberal Media Projecting by Calling Trump Dictator; Biden's the Real Authoritarian
Blue State AG Who Allegedly 'Targets Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers' Slapped with Lawsuit
'Love Story' Actor Ryan O'Neal Dead at 82
See more...

Conversation