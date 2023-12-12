Will Pierce — who fundraised for Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential race and worked for the Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 and 2020 campaigns — announced he’s joining the Republican Party.

In a Monday opinion piece for The Daily Caller News Foundation, Pierce wrote, “[D]espite my active involvement in the Democratic Party, the concerns I hold regarding the party’s direction in recent years can no longer be ignored.”

If tonight doesn’t seal the deal then I do not know what does #RidinWithBiden pic.twitter.com/NfFRz4cU7a — Will Pierce (@thewillpierce) March 4, 2020

“I love our country. That is why I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party, a party that is focused on dividing us by radicalizing every issue and undermining our rights enshrined in the Constitution,” he continued.

“The main reason I am leaving the Democratic Party is its utter disconnect with the American people. The party that once championed the working class has now been overtaken by elites in affluent hubs who couldn’t care less about the struggles of the average American,” Pierce explained.

He went on to list several issues with which his views have diverged from the Democratic Party, including its support of inappropriate sexual content for young children in schools and other progressive ideologies.

You know it’s not a great sign for Joe Biden when his biggest supports are jumping ship. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) December 12, 2023

Pierce argued it’s time for education to get back to the basics, such as robust STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) being taught.

Further Pierce, who is African American, says the Democratic Party has moved away from the standard Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. articulated so well, of judging people not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.

“The weaponization of race and gender identity for partisan political purposes does a significant disservice to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, and is a detriment to us all,” he wrote.

Pierce also took aim the Democrats’ efforts to demonize Americans who do not share their views.

“[T]he Democrats’ tendency to label dissenters as extreme, shutting down meaningful discourse, has veered away from the principles I believe are essential for a thriving democracy,” he contended.

Recall Biden’s MAGA Republicans are the enemy speech in front of a red-lit Independence Hall in September 2022.

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” Biden said.

Biden shouts about so-called ‘extremists,’ ‘MAGA Republicans,’ and those who oppose his agenda in political speech at Independence Hall: https://t.co/c42R9df14c pic.twitter.com/kSTpkb6V3K — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) September 2, 2022

Pierce observed, “In looking at the Democratic Party’s vision for an ideal world, a very concerning reality emerges — they imagine a country where dissent from the powers that be results in punishment.”

Consider how the Biden DOJ has treated the Jan. 6 protesters.

In the aftermath of Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion, the DOJ undertook the largest investigation in department history to arrest and charge more than 1,000 protesters, most of whom did not engage in violence.

The Trump DOJ took no such action against the “social justice” rioters who tried to storm the White House in the summer of 2020, injuring over 60 Secret Service officers.

Federal prosecutors should have been more aggressive, but that shows the DOJ’s leftist bent even under a Republican president.

Let’s label the Biden DOJ round-up of the MAGA Republicans what it really is: intimidation and persecution of political opponents.

Flashback May 2020: At night, the far-left rioters surrounded the White House and tried tearing apart the protective barrier so they could storm the building. Secret Service and law enforcement were injured by the violent extremists. #CapitolRiot pic.twitter.com/pvxs5pPJzM — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 7, 2022

Pierce also finds fault with the Democrats’ over taxing and over spending policies.

“As I’ve grown older, my priorities have shifted toward ensuring that my tax dollars contribute to the welfare of our children, support for the less fortunate and a secure national defense,” he wrote.

“Unfortunately, the Democratic Party’s current focus involves burdensome taxation, prioritizing foreign aid over domestic needs and accumulating debt that compromises our nation’s security,” Pierce argued.

In the years to come if the Democrats stay in control, he sees higher and higher taxes being funneled into an “ever-expanding government, leaving individuals working tirelessly to make ends meet.”

“As I reflect on these issues, I am compelled to seek a political home that aligns with a commitment to judging individuals by their character, fostering accountability, and advancing the well-being of all Americans,” Pierce said.

He concluded, “By joining the Republican Party, I am not abandoning my values. Instead, I’m seeking a political home that aligns more closely with my vision for a free, united, and prosperous America.”

That is the essence of the Republican vision, and it’s great to have people like Pierce joining the ranks of the GOP.

