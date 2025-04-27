Former Biden Mouthpiece Gets Major MSNBC Promotion at Expense of Rachel Maddow

Jen Psaki, a longtime Democratic operative, has secured a major promotion at MSNBC, stepping into a prime-time role that effectively positions her as the network’s new leading voice.

Announced on Wednesday, Psaki, 46, will now anchor the 9:00 p.m. Eastern slot Tuesday through Friday, a significant leap from her previous Sunday show, per USA Today.

This move seemingly comes at the expense of Rachel Maddow, easily one of MSNBC’s most recognizable faces, who is scaling back to a once-a-week schedule on Mondays.

Psaki, who served as White House press secretary under former President Joe Biden, has a history of working for Democratic administrations, including roles under former President Barack Obama.

Her new show, named “The Briefing,” marks her transition from a weekend slot to the face of MSNBC’s prime-time lineup, a clear promotion in visibility.

According to The Hill, the show will still be based in Washington, D.C.

MSNBC said the the show will “pull from Psaki’s decades-long experiences on campaign buses, in the Oval Office, at the State Department, and in the briefing room to dissect the most important stories of the day.”

Psaki’s rise at MSNBC is notable, given her well-documented pro-Democrat, anti-Trump stances, which align with broader criticisms against the network.

She’s often hypercritical of Republicans, a pattern likely to continue as she takes on a more prominent role at a network already known for its left-leaning bias.

The decision to elevate Psaki over Maddow, who has been MSNBC’s most recognizable figure for 17 years, signals a curious shift in the network’s thinking.

Maddow’s brand, once quite recognizable, appears to have eroded to the point where MSNBC is willing to reduce her airtime significantly.

This change is unlikely to represent an ideological shift at MSNBC, as both Psaki and Maddow share a staunchly progressive outlook.

In fact, Psaki’s tenure may intensify MSNBC’s anti-Trump rhetoric, given her history of sharp critiques against the former and current president.

Her rapid ascent at MSNBC mirrors the network’s pattern of hiring former Democratic insiders, which likely won’t help the network’s reputation with critics who accuse it of being a mouthpiece for the left.

Despite those lingering concerns, Psaki swears that she’ll approach Trump with — as USA Today describes it — “a fresh approach.”

“If you’re projecting that your show is only about insider views, that’s completely missing the moment,” Psaki said.

“Insiders don’t have all the answers, so I wanted to change the name immediately.”

