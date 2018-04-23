Former Black Panther Demands Trump Give African Americans the State of Florida

The former chairman of the New Black Panther Party and current president of Black Lawyers for Justice demanded over the weekend that President Donald Trump provide reparations for slavery or designate Florida as solely for African Americans.

PJ Media reported Malik Shabazz made these declarations speaking at the National Black Men’s Convention in Lafayette Square park across from the White House on Saturday.

“We must have reparations, full compensation for the theft of our land, the theft of our bodies, the theft of our people from Africa, the theft of our dignity; the desecration of our souls decade after decade after decade after decade,” the convention leader said.

Shabazz continued, claiming to speak for African Americans, arguing rather than a government handout, “We want our own.”

“We want land. We want our own,” the black leader proclaimed. “You don’t like us, Mr. Trump? Break us off some of this territory. You don’t like us, Mr. Trump? You don’t want to be around us? Then hand over the state of Florida.”

He went on to offer, if Trump (and presumably Florida’s residents) did not want to give up the Sunshine State, then Georgia, Alabama or South Carolina would do.

Shabazz also offered as proof of Trump’s racism his suggestion last fall that NFL owners throw any “son-of-a-b***h” player off the field, who did not want to stand for the National Anthem.

Do think Trump was racist in coming out against National Anthem protesters? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“Donald Trump, the black man is not a son-of-a-b***h,” Shabazz said. “He is the original man. He’s the maker. He’s the owner. He’s the cream of the planet Earth, father of civilization and he’s the God of the universe.”

“He is your father, cracker. Donald Trump, I’m your daddy,” the conference speaker said. “I’m your daddy and you’re a child that’s out of line. This is a child in the White House throwing a temper tantrum every five minutes – what kind of fool is this, unable to control his emotions?”

Shabazz went on to chide former President Barack Obama for being “civilized,” “courteous,” and “congenial,” all while doing the white man’s bidding.

“He did everything that white people wanted him to do. Kept a smile for you all the time,” Shabazz claimed.

RELATED: Trump Tweets High Crude Prices ‘Will Not Be Accepted,’ Oil Plummets

Harvard philosophy professor Dr. Cornel West was another featured speaker at the Saturday’s event, saying he was proud to be asked to address the gathering.

“People ask me all the time, why is it that you spend time with the New Black Panther Party…?” West said at the rally. “I’m not afraid of any movement because I know what I’m about. I know what my calling is and that is to tell the truth.”

“When you’re in love with black people, you have to tell the truth about white supremacy,” he added, pointing at the White House.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.