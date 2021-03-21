Former Black Voices For Trump Organizer Explains How Establishment Republicans Have Failed at Minority Outreach

A former Black Voices for Trump organizer says establishment Republicans have historically failed at reaching out to black communities.

Quisha King, who was the Black Voices for Trump regional engagement coordinator, currently serves as the founder of King Consulting and as an Op-Ed contributor for The Western Journal.

When asked during Tuesday’s episode of “WJ Live” — The Western Journal’s flagship podcast — if she felt establishment Republicans had failed at outreach to minority communities, King’s response was definitive.

“I absolutely 100 percent do,” King said. “I think that the establishment GOP is just as tone deaf as the establishment left. They have no clue of what is really going on on the ground.”

According to King, GOP leaders often defer to black people who are “higher up in the ranks” in the GOP in terms of advice on how they should get messages to black communities.

In her view, however, those black GOP members “have become really distant from what’s really going on on the ground.”

“It’s just a mixed communication all the way around,” King said.

She elaborated on the importance of reaching out to these communities.

“I am very vocal to my local party here about making sure that we do not neglect these communities when we run our candidates because we have the better message. We just don’t put it out there in the best ways,” King said.

“We have a great message, we have a track record of decades of success, and if we could properly get that message into the black community, Hispanic communities — like we saw with President Trump — we would start to chip away at the stronghold that the Democrats have.”

When it comes to the historic progress Trump made with minority communities in the 2020 election, King said she hopes GOP leaders “don’t let it go to waste.”

Many other black conservatives have echoed similar concerns regarding leaders in the Republican Party.

For example, in Larry Elder’s 2020 documentary “Uncle Tom: An Oral History of the American Black Conservative,” prominent political scientist Carol Swain recounted her experiences running for mayor of Nashville, noting that “Republican strategists” criticized her for “spending time in minority communities.”

“I placed my campaign office in a historically black community. I did that by choice,” Swain said.

“I have not found the kind of support that I expected from Republicans. I think that if you look at the Republican Party, I believe that if I were white that I would notice that there was so few people of color — racial and ethnic minorities in my party — and I would support the ones that were sincere.”

In February, Kevin McGary, the co-founder of Every Black Life Matters — a Christian conservative competitor of Black Lives Matter — shared similar experiences.

Upon reaching out to several “resourceful conservative and Republicans” to work alongside his efforts to reach out to minority communities, McGary recounted being met with the same tired sentiment on multiple occasions — something along the lines of: “Well, you know, that’s really not our sweet spot.”

“And we tell them, look, we understand it’s not your sweet spot — that’s why we’re here. We’re here to do the hard work,” McGary told The Western Journal.

“And still there’s this reluctance. There’s this resistance there. They would much rather continue to give to the pockets of the political advisers that they’ve had since Reagan and continue to throw money down the drain.”

