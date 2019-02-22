SECTIONS
Former Boston PD Commissioner: Jussie Smollett’s Lawyers Will Try To Smear Police

Empire actor Jussie Smollett leaves Cook County jail after posting bond on Feb. 21, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.

Former Boston Police commissioner Ed Davis predicted attorneys for “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett will attempt to smear law enforcement in order to help their client.

“When you have two young men who are giving you a statement and you can go back and corroborate that statement with all that evidence you just mentioned, in addition to the documentary evidence and the electronic evidence, you’ve got video evidence. You can actually see them moving around, going to the places. That’s very, very powerful to a jury,” Davis said Friday on “America’s Newsroom.”

“And so what you find is that, in this system a defense attorney will attack the only people that they can attack, which is the accusers — the police. And that’s playing itself out. But we’re very used to that and there’s enough evidence here to move forward, without a doubt.”

Davis also said defense attorneys are inclined to attack the process when the facts are no longer on their side.

“When defense attorneys don’t have any facts, they go to process. And they’re trying to throw enough smoke up there to establish reasonable doubt in the minds of the perspective jurors. That’s what this is all about,” Davis said earlier in the interview.

TRENDING: Kamala Harris’ Father Turns on Her: ‘We Wish To Categorically Dissociate Ourselves from This Travesty’ – Report

“Ed (Johnson) described this very well yesterday. He called it a despicable crime. When you hear his presentation and the presentation of (the) state’s attorney, there’s almost an embarrassment of evidence here against Smollett.”

