SECTIONS
News
Print

Former California Gov. Jerry Brown Blames Trump and Republicans for Wildfires

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published October 31, 2019 at 2:54pm
Print

Former California Gov. Jerry Brown testified on Tuesday that President Donald Trump and Republican members of Congress are responsible for his state’s wildfires because of their opposition to climate change policies.

“California’s burning while the deniers make a joke out of the standards that protect us all,” Brown told the House Oversight Committee.

“The blood is on your soul here, and I hope you wake up. Because this is not politics, this is life, this is morality,” he added, specifically referencing Republican lawmakers.

Brown testified against the Trump administration’s decision to rescind an Environmental Protection Agency regulatory exemption that allowed the state to set its own auto mileage standards.

Because of the size of California’s population, whatever rules it set had the effect of creating the standard for the entire country.

TRENDING: Biden Ignores Hunter's $50k Paychecks, Says If He'd Raised GOP Kid 'They'd Make Some Real Money'

During his testimony, Brown slammed General Motors and other automakers for siding with the Trump administration in a court battle to decide whether California can continue to set its own emissions rules, Reuters reported.

“It’s really something at the very moment when California’s burning, General Motors jumps on the bandwagon as Trump’s lapdog to join the opposition to undercut California’s rules,” Brown said.

Do you think climate change is the cause of California's wildfires?

The Hill reported that Toyota North America and Kia joined with General Motors in the Coalition for Sustainable Automotive Regulation, while Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and BMW of North America entered into a direct agreement with California in July to manufacture their cars with the higher efficiency standards.

John Bozzella, president and CEO of Global Automakers and a spokesman for the coalition, argued on a call with reporters that the Trump administration made the right decision, the report said.

“Since 2010, America has had a unified fuel economy in greenhouse gas emission and programs on improved fuel efficiency,” Bozzella said. “Recent federal and California rulemakings have threatened to end this balanced approach, creating uncertainty for consumers. Facing this problem, we had an obligation to intervene.”

The U.S. Supreme Court has recognized in multiple rulings in the past the power of the federal government to prevent states from adopting rules that significantly impact interstate commerce, which the setting of car manufacturing standards would seem to clearly fall into.

Trump announced his administration was ending California’s federal emissions waiver last month, contending the move would result in less-expensive and safer cars, which in the end would facilitate people replacing their older, less-environmentally friendly ones.

RELATED: MSNBC's Chris Hayes on Katie Hill Resignation: 'It Really Seems Like the Bad Guys Won'

“The Trump Administration is revoking California’s Federal Waiver on emissions in order to produce far less expensive cars for the consumer, while at the same time making the cars substantially SAFER,” the president tweeted.

“This will lead to more production because of this pricing and safety advantage, and also due to the fact that older, highly polluting cars, will be replaced by new, extremely environmentally friendly cars,” he said. “There will be very little difference in emissions between the California Standard and the new U.S. Standard, but the cars will be far safer and much less expensive.”

Trump concluded, “Many more cars will be produced under the new and uniform standard, meaning significantly more JOBS, JOBS, JOBS!”

California’s current round of wildfires is being fueled, in part, by powerful Santa Ana winds.

According to AccuWeather, the winds kick up periodically and blow from the dry interior of Southern California to the coast.

In the fall, they create a particular fire hazard, because the Golden State gets most of its rain from December through March.

The Los Angeles Times reported the Getty Fire in LA appears to have been started by a tree branch blowing into power lines.

Power lines were also faulted for igniting multiple wildfires in California last year.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Graham: Samaritan's Purse Ramps Up 25-Year Tradition of Distributing Millions of Christmas Shoeboxes
Trump Spiritual Adviser Paula White Joining the Administration
Exclusive: Graham Discusses Vital Work Samaritan's Purse Still Doing In Hurricane-Ravaged Bahamas
Former California Gov. Jerry Brown Blames Trump and Republicans for Wildfires
Founding Fox News Reporter Catherine Herridge Leaves the Network To Join CBS
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×