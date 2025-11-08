Former Capitol Police Officer Accused in Jan 6 Pipe Bomb Plot By Journalist Investigation Matching Suspect's Gait

A new report based on the analysis of the gait of an individual who placed a pipe bomb in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, claims that the gait matches a former member of the U.S. Capitol Police.

On Jan. 6, 2021, pipe bombs were found at the the Republican and Democratic National Committees’ headquarters. The pipe bombs, which never detonated, were placed shortly before they became a small piece of the larger events of Jan. 6 that saw protesters enter the U.S. Capitol.

The new allegation was advanced by Blaze Media in a report published Saturday based on a software analysis of the suspect’s gait conducted for the outlet.

On Wednesday, Blaze Media founder Glenn Beck said the outlet had discovered the identity of the suspect who placed at least one of the bombs.

U.S. Capitol Police have not commented on the allegation.

The outlet reported “evidence has emerged recently that pointed toward law enforcement possibly being involved in the planting of the pipe bombs,” per a source close to a congressional investigation into Jan. 6.

The report claimed that a match of between 94 percent and 98 percent was found between the gait of the suspect and Shauni Rae Kerkhoff, 31, of Alexandria, Virginia.

Kerkhoff was a Capitol Police officer for over four years before leaving for the CIA, where she worked in campus security.

Former FBI Special Agent Kyle Seraphin told Blaze Media that he was doing surveillance next door to the woman possibly involved in placing the devices.

“The FBI put us one door away from the pipe bomber within days of January 6, and we were deliberately pulled away for no logical or logically investigative reason,” Seraphin said. “And everything about that tells me that they were involved in a cover-up and have been since day one.

“They were f***ing in on it,” Seraphin asserted.

In buttressing its claims to have identified the pipe bomb suspect, Blaze Media said snippets of the individual it named as the suspect “were taken from Jan. 6 Capitol Police CCTV security video and compared to unedited video of the hoodie-wearing suspect walking through an alley near C Street to place an alleged pipe bomb behind the Capitol Hill Club about 8:16 p.m. on Jan. 5.”

Blaze Media said that multiple sources agreed there was a match, but did not name the sources.

Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said he had no knowledge of anyone in his department being connected with placing the bombs.

“I had no knowledge that it was being carried out, nor were they carrying it out with any authorization from the chief’s office,” Sund said. “I’m unaware of any legitimate reason that any Capitol Police or other law enforcement officer would be involved in the planting of those pipe bombs.”

In January, the Committee on House Administration’s Subcommittee on Oversight released its report on the pipe bomber, saying that the FBI has still failed to identify the individual who left the bombs.

In that report, the committee summed up the situation by saying, “Nearly four years later, federal law enforcement has yet to identity the individual responsible for planting the pipe bombs, which remains one of the unanswered questions from that day.

“In the early weeks of the investigation, the FBI took significant investigative steps, identifying multiple persons of interest, issuing search warrants, reviewing hours of security camera footage, and analyzing the components of the pipe bombs,” the report added.

“Despite the threat the pipe bombs posed to Congress and the public and the role they played in diverting resources away from the Capitol, federal law enforcement has refused to provide substantive updates to Congress about the status of the investigation,” the report said.

