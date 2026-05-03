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A Chick-fil-A restaurant with a drive thru at the Ottawa Tanger Outlets shopping complex in Kanata, a suburb of Ottawa, Canada.
A Chick-fil-A restaurant with a drive thru at the Ottawa Tanger Outlets shopping complex in Kanata, a suburb of Ottawa, Canada. (PaulMcKinnon / Getty Images)

Former Chick-fil-A Worker Charged: How Police Say He Turned Mac and Cheese Into $80K Payday

 By Johnathan Jones  May 3, 2026 at 3:30am
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A former fast food worker in Texas is accused of making a lot of cheddar off stolen mac and cheese.

According to KDFW-TV, Keyshun Jones is accused of stealing more than $80,000 from Chick-fil-A through a fraudulent refund operation.

Police alleged the former employee turned a side dish into a full-blown criminal enterprise.

The investigation began in November 2025 after a Chick-fil-A owner in Grapevine reported suspicious financial activity.

Detectives were looking into hundreds of questionable refunds tied to the restaurant.

Surveillance footage soon pointed them in the right direction.

Police said the video showed Jones behind the counter out of uniform after he had already been fired about a month earlier, according to KDFW.

Jones allegedly rang up roughly 800 orders of macaroni and cheese trays.

Instead of handing food to customers, police said he issued refunds to his own credit cards. The identical transactions added up quickly.

Officers said the total came to more than $80,000.

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Fox News reported that Jones allegedly returned to the restaurant multiple times to carry out the transactions.

Each visit followed the same pattern, investigators said — he would enter fake orders, process refunds, and collect the stolen money.

Police have not said how Jones was able to access the register after being terminated, according to Fox News.

Officers said schemes like these are not unheard of in the restaurant industry.

Fox News reported that Jones managed to avoid arrest for more than a week after an arrest warrant was issued on April 6.

He was ultimately taken into custody on April 17.

The Texas Attorney General’s Fugitive Task Force and the Fort Worth Police Department worked together to take down Jones, who now faces multiple felony charges.

Those charges include property theft, money laundering, and evading arrest.

If convicted, Jones could face up to 10 years in state prison under Texas law, Fox News reported.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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