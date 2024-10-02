Share
Former Chief CBS Correspondent Can't Believe How Far Network Has Fallen After Debate Fact-Checking Debacle

 By Randy DeSoto  October 2, 2024 at 12:06pm
Former CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent Lara Logan could not believe how far the network has fallen in reporting truth, given how it handled the immigration issue during Tuesday night’s vice presidential debate.

Following the face-off between Republican Sen. J.D. Vance and Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, CBS News fact-checked Vance regarding his claim that Vice President Kamala Harris was the Biden administration’s “border czar.”

CBS News rated Vance’s statement “false,” saying, “President Biden tasked Harris with leading the administration’s diplomatic campaign to address the ‘root causes’ of migration from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, including poverty, corruption and violence.”

In fact, on March 24, 2021, Biden officially assigned Harris to “lead our efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle … in stemming the movement of … migration to our southern border.”

Logan shared a clip of a CBS News correspondent reporting that Harris had in effect been named “border czar.”

Axios also said at the time that Biden had appointed Harris “as border czar,” while The Washington Post reported that Biden was “giving Harris the lead role on the overall border and regional issue” replacing the administration’s outgoing “border czar.”

NBC News anchor Lester Holt questioned Harris in June 2021 a few months into her new assignment, “Do you have any plans to visit the border?”

Were CBS' debate moderators even worse than ABC’s?

The vice president responded that others had been there, prompting Holt to interject, “But you haven’t been to the border.”

“And I haven’t been to Europe. I don’t understand the point you’re making,” Harris replied.

Logan wrote in response to her former network’s fact check of Vance, “Hard to believe CBS could have fallen so low. I spent 16 years there, I was the Chief Foreign Correspondent, the Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent & a full-time correspondent for 60 Minutes, the flagship news program for the network. I cannot believe they can try to get away with this BS when we all remember Harris being appointed & a simple online search can verify that.”

“So you have to ask why? Why would they lie & cover up for Harris? The answer is obvious – she is exposed on the border because it is a complete disaster & most Americans, including Democrats are mad as hell,” she added.

“The globalist open borders policy currently being shoved down our throats on her watch is inhumane, unjust & rejected by all except the globalist elite & morons like those at CBS responsible for this ridiculous propaganda,” Logan concluded.

Among its many post-debate fact checks of Vance, CBS News did at least address a Walz claim that “border crossings are down, compared to when Donald Trump left office.”

CBS said that statement “needs context,” acknowledging while in August there were about 58,000 crossings compared to approximately 74,000 during Trump’s last full month in office, the entire scope of the border crisis under the Biden-Harris administration must be considered.

In June, with the election approaching and immigration a top issue in the polls, Biden announced changes in the administration’s border enforcement policy.

But according to Customs and Border Patrol statistics, there have been over 2 million encounters at the southern border this fiscal year, down slightly from 2023 when there were approximately 2.5 million and 2022 when there were 2.4 million.

In total, approximately 8.5 million have entered the country illegally during the Biden-Harris administration, with an additional over 1.7 million known got-a-ways, as of May, according to the New York Post.

The highest number of illegal border crossings during Trump’s time in office was 859,500 in FY 2019. For the entire four years under Trump, there were approximately 1.9 million.

Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




