Former Child Actor Speaks Out About Demonic Event He Witnessed in Hollywood as a Kid

Former child star Ricky Schroeder recently shared a chilling tale on social media of an incident he said happened to him during his time as a youngster in show business.

Schroeder won a Golden Globe award for “New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture” for his role as Jon Voight’s young son in the 1979 film, “The Champ.”

At the beginning of the Instagram video, Schroeder talked about a favorite uncle whom he idolized, who fought in Germany during World War II and told the young boy about the dark days and evil deeds of the Nazis.

Then, Schroeder segued into a story about something that he said happened to him as a boy. He didn’t specify his age at the time of the incident, but said it was before he was old enough to drive.

WARNING: The following story and social media post contain descriptions that some may find disturbing.

“I was hanging out with the older guys,” Schroeder said. “And somebody popped in a cassette tape into a VHS player.”

On the TV screen, “There was a room with a body,” he said.

Also in the room were people wearing hoods and robes, Schroeder said.

“They had some sort of ritual where they took out a knife and cut [the body] down the side.

“They took out parts of him, and blood started flowing and they were chanting.

“There was women there, and they took off their clothes, and then they took the blood and they smeared it on their bodies and started to be sexual with each other.

“It was quite disturbing to see.”

Schroeder said the group he was with gave him the VHS cassette, and he took it to “somebody I trusted.”

After watching the video, the person told him, “Never watch that again, and give it back to whoever gave it to you.”

“So I did that,” he said. “But I was always confused about why they didn’t ask where it came from.”

“And so, I believe that I met some of the cult members when I was younger, and they could be the Illuminati, or tied to them,” Schroeder said.

He added, “If you type in Illuminati backwards, it’ll actually take you to the NSA — National Security Agency.”

Schroeder continued, “If, in fact, we have no accountability or justice, it could be because these people who are supposed to bring us justice, and protect and defend the Constitution, are corrupted by this cult, which I believe exists … globally, but it especially has roots in Hollywood and in the environmental cult and in industry and politics.”

He hesitated for a moment, then declared, “I have no fear of them. I only fear Jesus.”

He theorized that the nation’s top leaders are “blackmailed by the cult.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Schroder (@rickyschroder)



“That’s the only explanation I have for why we haven’t had accountability and justice for what they’ve done to America and continue to do to America, while we all just watch.

“I share this with the hope that those mid-level people that are investigating at the FBI and the CIA will understand that their superiors … will never give us justice because of the level of blackmail involved,” he concluded.

“All right, that’s off my chest. That feels better. Now y’all know.”

He added, “God bless America, and God bless those that are trying to defeat this cult.

“In Jesus’ name, I give you this message. Amen.”

