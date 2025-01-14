Share
Firefighters work while smoke rises from the Palisades fire in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday.
Former Child Star Dies at Age 32 in California Fires

An Australian actor who overcame blindness and cerebral palsy to become a star on British television as a child has been overcome by the wildfires in Los Angeles.

Rory Callum Sykes, 32, achieved fame and fortune in the U.K. in the 1990s on the show “Kiddy Kapers,” according to CNN. As an adult, he helped found the group Happy Charity.

But when deadly fires swept through Malibu last week, it was too much.

Sykes’ mother, Shelley Sykes, announced the tragic circumstances in a post on the social media platform X on Thursday.

Rory had a private cottage on a family estate in Malibu “decked out with all the latest apple gadgets,” she wrote.

But swirling embers from the wildfires landed on the roof of the cottage.

“I couldn’t put out the cinders on his roof with a hose because the water was switched off by @LVMWD Las Virgenes Municipal Water. Even the 50 brave fire fighters had no water all day!” Sykes wrote.

The death was major news in Australia. A report from the news program “10 News First” is below:



“He was my baby, and he died needlessly,” Sykes told the broadcast.

Despite his disabilities, Rory Sykes knew the dangers his family was facing from the fires.

“He said, ‘Mum, leave me,'” Sykes said. “No mum can leave their kid.”

Sykes told the broadcast she was disabled herself by a broken arm, which left her unable to move her son. She drove to a local fire station for help, “10 News First” reported.

But the fire department had no water. Firefighters were armed only with axes.

When Sykes returned to the cottage with firefighters, she said, the cottage was “burned to the ground.”

Sykes did have some, small good news from the tragedy that’s befallen her family — and Los Angeles County. Her son “died with carbon monoxide poisoning rather than burning,” she told “10 News First.”

“I didn’t want any pain for my baby,” she said, sobbing.

Condolences poured in on social media:

Sykes ended her X post with words that were no doubt an understatement in a mother’s words for her son: “He will be incredibly missed.”

“He will be incredibly missed by @shelleysykes, mama his pet peacocks Edgee & Mickie & all his online fans around the world!” she wrote.

