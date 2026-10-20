Former CIA Advisor: 'The Omar Raid Is Just the Beginning'

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On Oct. 12, federal agents raided the Washington, D.C., home of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

They came with a warrant signed by a judge. And according to Fox News, they walked out with her cellphone.

But here’s what I find fascinating …

The Justice Department has long followed an unwritten rule:

No big moves against a candidate in the last 60 days before an election.

This raid came 22 days before Election Day.

So why break the rule now?

We may know the reason why …

Months ago, a former advisor to the CIA, the Pentagon, and the U.S. Treasury warned that a wave of criminal cases would hit Washington before Nov. 3.

He says Omar won’t be the last.

And when Washington goes to war with itself, the damage won’t stay in Washington. It could set off chaos in the markets between now and Election Day … the kind most Americans won’t see coming until it’s already cost them.

We recently sat down with him to get the full story … including the three moves he’s already made with his own money.

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