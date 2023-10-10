Arguing with a coach will surely get you benched. Calling for the assassination of one should land you in jail.

This is especially true if the person making the grotesque remark was the former director of the National Security Agency under President Bill Clinton and former director of the Central Intelligence Agency under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Currently a professor at George Mason University-Schar School of Policy and Government, I wonder what his students think of his calling for the demise of Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama?

The one-time football coach at Auburn University, who still goes by the nickname of “coach” to his colleagues, Tuberville seems to have riled up former CIA Director and retired Gen. Michael Hayden for refusing to back down from a decision Hayden doesn’t like, according to the New York Post.

You see, Tuberville stands in the way of a fast-tracked formal appointment of 300 military nominees in the face of the escalating war between Israel and Hamas. The reason he is doing so seems rather irrelevant compared to the necessity of completing the process, according to Hayden and The Guardian.

Tuberville refuses to budge, however, so committed is he to his stance against an existing “Pentagon policy that pays for troops’ out-of-state travel for reproductive services — including abortion and in-vitro fertilization,” the Post reported. He’s held these confirmations for pertinent roles up for months.

What’s Hayden’s solution? They should simply kill Tuberville.

How about the human race? https://t.co/UCGCfF1lA3 — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) October 10, 2023

Hayden’s sickening reaction shows the kind of filth that is occupying our highest positions and offices within the Biden administration. How these people think is truly mortifying and lends a clue to how they view disruptions overall.

Do the FBI and CIA need to be gutted? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (3439 Votes) No: 1% (18 Votes)

The outcry that ensued by Republican leaders, former military personnel, and freedom loving Americans has been brutal — and rightfully so.

Mollie Hemingway, editor in chief of the Federalist, responded on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter. “Former CIA Director Michael Hayden calls for the assassination of Sen. Tuberville because the senator is performing desperately needed oversight of the U.S. Military. Hayden, a renowned civil liberties violator, promoted the Biden laptop coverup and the Russia collusion scam.”

Former CIA Director Michael Hayden calls for the assassination of Sen. Tuberville because the senator is performing desperately needed oversight of the U.S. Military. Hayden, a renowned civil liberties violator, promoted the Biden laptop coverup and the Russia collusion scam. pic.twitter.com/MpwOSxJkPj — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 10, 2023

Gen. Mike Flynn also came out in defense of Tuberville, replying to Hemingway’s response with a call to arrest Hayden. He continued by pointing to Hayden’s violent words as the reason there is such distrust of our government by the people.

He should be immediately arrested. Yes, I said it. He is talking about eliminating a sitting US Senator from the human race (his words!!!)! Our nation is at such risk right now and there is almost zero trust in any of our government institutions. This lack of trust is exactly… https://t.co/sGwwU3X8IG — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) October 10, 2023

Still others, like Bradley Tindall, are calling for the stripping of Hayden’s military awards, titles and pensions while insisting he be charged with domestic terrorism.

You should be stripped of all military awards and titles, as well as your what is probably a sizable pension, and charged with domestic terrorism. You’re a disgrace, to this country and to the uniform you so undeservedly wore. — Bradley Tindall 🇺🇸 🇷🇺 (@bradley_tindall) October 10, 2023

Hayden’s response to the outcry on X is flooring: “I was surprised to wake up this morning and discover that many MAGAnuts had lost their minds over my suggestion that “Coach” Tuberville not be considered a member of the human race. I stand by that view. I’m wishing you all a nice day even the intransigent Tommy Tuberville.”

I was surprised to wake up this morning and discover that many MAGAnuts had lost their minds over my suggestion that “Coach” Tuberville not be considered a member of the human race. I stand by that view. I’m wishing you all a nice day even the intransigent Tommy Tuberville. — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) October 10, 2023

I have to agree with Flynn. The notoriously anti-Trump general, who was one of the 51 former intelligence officials to sign a letter saying the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation, is the exact reason the Biden administration and the Democratic party is under such scrutiny. Had Hayden called for a Democratic senator to be offed, imagine the immediate consequences that he would have suffered.

As President Joe Biden has accused Tuberville of being irresponsible and undermining the defense of the U.S. military, Tuberville remains consistent in his decision. A Tuberville representative told NBC News, “They could end this situation today by dropping their illegal and immoral policy and get everyone confirmed rapidly, but they refuse.”

So who is really the one accountable for the hold-up? It doesn’t actually seem that it is Tuberville, now does it?

Hayden is devious. He’s a black mark on the uniform so many other proud men and women sacrificed their lives to wear.

None of this truly is about “saving lives” to Hayden because he cares little for the most vulnerable among them. In my opinion, the nominees waiting to fill these positions will foster an agenda ultimately resulting in the ending of the most crucial life of all, that of the United States of America.

Our freedom and position can no longer be compromised from within our own government. That is why we need leaders like Coach Tuberville, who will stare down the most inopportune moments for his opponents and stand strong. Take the “advantage” and run with the ball! After he wins here, we should assign him the task of gutting the CIA and FBI.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to subscribe, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Subscribe right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by subscribing today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.