Share
News
Former CIA Director John Brennan testifies before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill, May 23, 2017, in Washington, D.C.
Former CIA Director John Brennan testifies before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill, May 23, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Former CIA Director John Brennan About to Face Federal Charges, Lawyers Warn

 By Jack Davis  September 15, 2026 at 6:29am
Share

Attorneys for former CIA Director John Brennan, a prime figure behind the Russia hoax against President Donald Trump, say he may soon face charges in two federal investigations.

Attorney Kenneth Wainstein said Brennan is being investigated over allegations that he made false statements to Congress and conspired to deprive Trump of his rights, according to the Washington Examiner.

“He’s still the target. He has been identified as the target of those investigations,” Wainstein said, calling it a matter of “imminence” for a judge to consider.

Brennan has been subpoenaed by a grand jury meeting in Fort Pierce, Florida, and is due to appear Oct. 15.

U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb, who was appointed by former President Joe Biden, indicated she was uncertain of the merits of the request to order the government to preserve records in Brennan’s case.

“What is me issuing an injunction going to do to put you in a different position?” she asked Brennan’s attorneys.

Brennan is seeking to lay the foundation for challenging charges that may emerge as vindictive prosecution.

Should John Brennan be charged?

“Maybe we’re asking for something that’s a little unprecedented,” Wainstein said toward the end of the hearing. “But it’s needed due to the conduct of this administration.”

Wainstein attempted to paint his own narrative that Trump officials were conspiring against his client.

The Trump administration pushed back, arguing that Cobb would be dealing in hypotheticals.

“Federal courts are not in the business of policing document preservation,” an administration attorney said, noting that if charges emerge, the judge handling the trial should deal with Brennan’s concerns.

“It’s speculative whether there is going to be an indictment,” the attorney said.

Related:
Breaking: Newly Declassified 9/11 Documents Reveal the Repeated Warnings Received by Clinton and Bush

However, Cobb also pushed the government on its response.

“Why can’t someone come to court before a violation occurs to try and stop it?” she asked before indicating she would consider the request from Brennan’s lawyers.

Brennan has denied that he lied in 2023 when testifying before Congress.

The House Judiciary Committee referred Brennan to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution in October 2025, according to The Federalist.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan said then that “Brennan made numerous willfully and intentionally false statements of material fact contradicted by the record established by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) and the CIA.”

“Making false statements before Congress,” Jordan wrote, “is a crime that undermines the integrity of the Committee’s constitutional duty to conduct oversight.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Gavin Newsom Says He Won't Challenge Kamala Harris for 2028 Nomination
Former CIA Director John Brennan About to Face Federal Charges, Lawyers Warn
Trump Gives Huge Update on Russia-Ukraine War That Could Ease Pain at the Gas Pumps
Watch: Head Snapped Back, Face Mask Grabbed, Nose Bloodied - Giants' Cam Skattebo Brutalized on Single Play, Then Kidney Punched Too
Trump Responds to Pardon Request from Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation