Former CIA Director John Brennan About to Face Federal Charges, Lawyers Warn

Attorneys for former CIA Director John Brennan, a prime figure behind the Russia hoax against President Donald Trump, say he may soon face charges in two federal investigations.

Attorney Kenneth Wainstein said Brennan is being investigated over allegations that he made false statements to Congress and conspired to deprive Trump of his rights, according to the Washington Examiner.

“He’s still the target. He has been identified as the target of those investigations,” Wainstein said, calling it a matter of “imminence” for a judge to consider.

Brennan has been subpoenaed by a grand jury meeting in Fort Pierce, Florida, and is due to appear Oct. 15.

U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb, who was appointed by former President Joe Biden, indicated she was uncertain of the merits of the request to order the government to preserve records in Brennan’s case.

“What is me issuing an injunction going to do to put you in a different position?” she asked Brennan’s attorneys.

Brennan is seeking to lay the foundation for challenging charges that may emerge as vindictive prosecution.

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“Maybe we’re asking for something that’s a little unprecedented,” Wainstein said toward the end of the hearing. “But it’s needed due to the conduct of this administration.”

Wainstein attempted to paint his own narrative that Trump officials were conspiring against his client.

The Trump administration pushed back, arguing that Cobb would be dealing in hypotheticals.

“Federal courts are not in the business of policing document preservation,” an administration attorney said, noting that if charges emerge, the judge handling the trial should deal with Brennan’s concerns.

“It’s speculative whether there is going to be an indictment,” the attorney said.

However, Cobb also pushed the government on its response.

“Why can’t someone come to court before a violation occurs to try and stop it?” she asked before indicating she would consider the request from Brennan’s lawyers.

Brennan has denied that he lied in 2023 when testifying before Congress.

The House Judiciary Committee referred Brennan to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution in October 2025, according to The Federalist.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan said then that “Brennan made numerous willfully and intentionally false statements of material fact contradicted by the record established by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) and the CIA.”

“Making false statements before Congress,” Jordan wrote, “is a crime that undermines the integrity of the Committee’s constitutional duty to conduct oversight.”

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