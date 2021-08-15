Path 27
Former CIA Officer Looks Back on Biden's July Speech: 'Most Infamous - and Devastating' - News Conference by a US President

 By Jack Davis  August 15, 2021 at 1:35pm
Showing a far more combative attitude than the Afghan military, former CIA officer Bryan Dean White lashed out at President Joe Biden on Sunday after the Afghan government imploded when threatened by the Taliban with a decisive battle for Kabul.

“This may become the most infamous — and devastating — press conference ever held by an American President,” White tweeted about the July 8 event, including video of Biden insisting that Afghanistan would not simply collapse at the mere thought of a whiff of Taliban gunpowder.

Special Forces Doctor: Biden Must Resign - Afghanistan and COVID Make It Crystal Clear

On that day, after announcing America would leave Afghanistan by the end of August, Biden offered what the world now knows was a false hope that the Afghan government would battle without the U.S. propping it up.

Asked if a Taliban takeover was inevitable, Biden said, “No, it is not,” according to a July 8 White House transcript.

When asked why, he replied that “Afghan troops have 300,000 well-equipped — as well-equipped as any army in the world — and an air force against something like 75,000 Taliban.  It is not inevitable.”

Will the Taliban slaughter the Afghan allies we are leaving behind?

Wright had more than a few choice things to say Sunday about Biden’s leadership.

Amid the Chaos of the Taliban Takeover, One Couple Fights to Bring Home the Afghan Boy They Adopted

Later in the news conference last month, Biden was asked about whether scenes recalling the panic-stricken flight from Saigon in 1975 might play out in Kabul.

“The Taliban is not the south — the North Vietnamese army. They’re not — they’re not remotely comparable in terms of capability. There’s going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of a embassy in the — of the United States from Afghanistan.  It is not at all comparable,” he said.

After being briefed Sunday on the disaster unfolding in Kabul, where Americans scramble to flee as Afghan resistance, such as it was, collapsed, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called the final chapter of U.S. intervention in Afghanistan “the worst outcome possible,” according to CNN.

“This is remnants of Vietnam, watching helicopters come off and fly by our embassy right now,” he said, according to what CNN said was “a GOP source on the call.”

McCarthy said America’s flight will leave a trail of broken promises and shattered lives.

“I have anger. … For everyone who we promised we would protect, how are they ever going to get out of there as of today?” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation