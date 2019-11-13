Former Clinton Adviser Has 2020 Advice for Hillary: 'Go Home' and 'Shut Your Mouth'

Let’s hope Hillary was listening.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham closed out her show Tuesday night with a look at how 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton is still flirting with the possibility of a 2020 rematch with President Donald Trump.

After playing excerpts of a Clinton interview with the BBC, where Clinton claimed that she was being pressured by supporters to consider another presidential run, Ingraham turned to veteran Democratic strategist Doug Schoen for his take on Clinton’s potential.

What he had to say wasn’t what Clinton backers wanted to hear.

But it likely had most of his viewers cheering.

In a nutshell, Schoen told Clinton to hang it up.

“My advice would be, ‘go home, close the door, shut your mouth, be quiet, and just forget about this,’” Schoen said.

“I mean, she lost when she shouldn’t have lost. Everything she’s said recently has been nuts.”

Check it out here.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com



Even the most die-hard Clinton supporters would have to admit Schoen has a point.

Not only has an unwieldy Democratic 2020 primary field drowned out any potential surge of Clinton support at this point, but the former secretary of state’s own actions also haven’t been exactly reassuring to the relatively few Democrats who might be pining to see her back on center stage.

Her comments branding Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard a Russian “asset” drew fire from all sides of the political spectrum – as well as a nasty letter from Gabbard’s lawyer.

Clinton’s performance at the October memorial service for the late Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland – where she likened Trump to a modern “King Ahab” — was a disgrace.

And her decision to make a bizarre appearance in September, posing behind a mock-up of the desk in the Oval Office for an Italian art exhibit, was simply embarrassing — to herself and her country.

Schoen served as an adviser and pollster for Bill and Hillary Clinton during their years in the White House.

For the 2016 election, he couldn’t support Clinton because, as he wrote in a column for The Hill at the time, the scandals surrounding her – including her private email use as secretary of state – gave her too much baggage to be effective as president.

“I remain a Democrat and proud of the work I did for six years for President Bill Clinton between 1994 and 2000 and I write with extreme sadness. But I cannot in the waning days of the election make the case that Secretary Clinton should be elected,” Schoen wrote.

He couldn’t support her then, he can’t support her now — and the reasons are even better than before.

Let’s just hope Hillary was listening.

