How deep is the mess that Hunter Biden finds himself in? Deep enough that former Bill Clinton adviser Dick Morris says he expects a special prosecutor to be appointed.

Morris, who was one of Clinton’s former chief strategists before breaking with the Democrats, said in a video published Wednesday that despite the media’s best efforts to spike the Hunter Biden laptop story, they were finally beginning to report on the contents of the computer.

“A year and a half after it would have made a difference in the election of 2020, the mainstream media finally admits that there really is a scandal there in connection with Hunter Biden,” Morris said.

Morris was referring to the belated acknowledgement by outlets like CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times and The Washington Post that the contents of the laptop first reported in October of 2020 were indeed genuine.

The laptop included not only graphic pictures of Biden’s son in his sordid pursuits but emails that implicated him in influence-peddling with individuals from Ukraine, China and other parts of the world. And outside of the liberal media, evidence continues to grow that the grand jury hearing about Hunter’s tax affairs is getting a more expansive view of his multifarious personal issues.

The New York Post reported earlier this week that a witness was asked who the “big guy” was in one of Hunter’s emails — an unidentified individual who was getting an equity stake in a proposed joint venture between Biden’s partners and Chinese Communist Party-linked CEFC China Energy Co.

Former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski said the “big guy” was Joe Biden in the run-up to the 2020 election

“I have heard Joe Biden say he has never discussed his dealings with Hunter. That is false,” he said.

None of this was reported before the election — in part, Morris noted, because the establishment burnished a letter signed by “50 intelligence experts to say that it was very likely a product of Russian disinformation.” It wasn’t.

It wasn’t even mentioned in the debates, Morris explained, until Donald Trump raised it — and even then, it wasn’t taken seriously. Now, almost two years down the road, the mainstream media is finally catching up to what the Republicans have been saying since day one,

“Now the scandal proceeds inevitably on its course,” Morris said, claiming “demands for a special prosecutor will reverberate and increase.”

“These will culminate, undoubtedly, in the appointment of a special prosecutor,” he said.

This would include the attorney general signing off on a special prosecutor, something that doesn’t seem likely to happen in Biden’s White House — although Merrick Garland can occasionally surprise.

If that happens, trouble is definitely a’brewin’ — particularly since special prosecutors can’t easily be dismissed.







The question, of course, remains how much the mainstream media wants to find. Right now, taking Biden down a peg — ensuring he doesn’t make a run at the White House in 2024 — seems to be a common aim.

If and when Biden runs again — or if Kamala Harris gets flak for not calling him out — watch whatever goodwill he’s earned evaporate like the morning fog on a hot day.

In fact, that’s arguably why we’re seeing the press suddenly acknowledge Hunter’s laptop, which has more or less been authenticated since day one, is suddenly very real.

Joe Biden had one use: getting Donald Trump out of office. He’s done that. He’s now less popular than a dying ficus tree as a politician and arguably far less so than either Harris or Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, her nearest competitor.

However, these people were all likely complicit in keeping the laptop quiet — and that’s arguably a bigger scandal than whatever investigators have found on the computer. If the Republicans take back the House or Senate in the 2022 midterms, it’s crucial they take a deep look into the collusion that took place in the Democrat-media complex to keep this one quiet.

