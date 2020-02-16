Former Clinton Adviser Tells Bloomberg 'Hire a Taster' After Hillary VP Report

Speculation that Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg was considering Hillary Clinton as a potential running mate has ignited controversy across the political spectrum.

Journalist Matt Drudge broke the story in a Twitter post Saturday.

EXCLUSIVE: BLOOMBERG CONSIDERS HILLARY RUNNING MATE Sources close to Bloomberg campaign tell DRUDGE REPORT that candidate is considering Hillary as running mate, after their polling found the Bloomberg-Clinton combination would be a formidable force… https://t.co/XH3TJA9nas pic.twitter.com/wBwRh1hVJH — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) February 15, 2020

“Sources close to Bloomberg campaign tell DRUDGE REPORT that candidate is considering Hillary Clinton as running mate, after their polling found the Bloomberg-Clinton combination would be formidable force,” Drudge wrote.

Bloomberg’s campaign sought to focus attention on the candidate — the billionaire former New York City mayor — and not Clinton, who did not comment on the report.

“We are focused on the primary and the debate, not VP speculation,” said Jason Schechter, communications director for the Bloomberg campaign, according to Politico.

Others were not so restrained.

To: Mike Bloomberg: Before you put Hillary on your ticket, better hire a taster — Dick Morris (@DickMorrisTweet) February 15, 2020

“To: Mike Bloomberg: Before you put Hillary on your ticket, better hire a taster,” former Clinton adviser Dick Morris wrote in a Twitter post, summing up the school of thought that Clinton would do anything to get to be president.

Actor James Woods appeared to agree.

Some were gleeful.

I can think of absolutely NOTHING that would make @realDonaldTrump and his supporters happier. Do it, @HillaryClinton. Make our day. https://t.co/bw6PbHa8y9 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 15, 2020

PLEASE TELL ME THIS REAL!!

I hope I’m not dreaming right now Mike Bloomberg will probably choose Hillary Clinton as his running mate. I WOULD LOVE TO SEE THIS HAPPEN! *Raise your hand 🙋‍♂️ if you would love to see President Trump defeat them pic.twitter.com/zRXvU0wNUr — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) February 16, 2020

In an opinion piece published Saturday by the New York Post, columnist Michael Goodwin looked ahead and invoked another blast from the Democratic past — former President Barack Obama.

“A final clincher for Bloomberg among primary voters could be Barack Obama’s blessing,” Goodwin wrote, saying that “the former president has let it be known he wants to stop Sanders, and endorsing Bloomberg was emerging as a logical possibility.”

Would a Bloomberg-Clinton ticket have a chance at winning?

“The two men have supported each other in the past and while their policies are not identical, there would be no major differences, certainly in these circumstances. Obama, too, would love nothing more than to help end Trump’s presidency. If the Clinton proposal comes to fruition and gives Bloomberg an instant boost, expect Obama to move quickly to help secure the nomination,” he wrote.

Goodwin suggested that the leak to Drudge was deliberate to see what reaction the idea gets.

“My guess is that this marriage of convenience gets consummated fairly quickly. Bloomberg needs immediate help to win the nomination, with March a make-or-break month,” Goodwin wrote.

He wrote that there is no question Clinton would be in.

“Clinton, as the world knows, is desperate to get revenge on Donald Trump and will almost certainly seize another chance at the White House, even if it means being relegated to standby equipment,” he wrote.

