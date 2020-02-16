SECTIONS
News
Print

Former Clinton Adviser Tells Bloomberg 'Hire a Taster' After Hillary VP Report

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, left; and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, right.Andrew Burton / Getty ImagesFormer New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, now a contender for the Democratic presidential nomination, is considering former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as a potential running mate, online journalist Matt Drudge reported Saturday. Bloomberg and Clinton are pictured here in a file photo from December 2014. (Andrew Burton / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published February 16, 2020 at 8:43am
Print

Speculation that Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg was considering Hillary Clinton as a potential running mate has ignited controversy across the political spectrum.

Journalist Matt Drudge broke the story in a Twitter post Saturday.

“Sources close to Bloomberg campaign tell DRUDGE REPORT that candidate is considering Hillary Clinton as running mate, after their polling found the Bloomberg-Clinton combination would be formidable force,” Drudge wrote.

TRENDING: Game-Changing Report: Bloomberg Considering Hillary Clinton for VP

Bloomberg’s campaign sought to focus attention on the candidate — the billionaire former New York City mayor — and not Clinton, who did not comment on the report.

“We are focused on the primary and the debate, not VP speculation,” said Jason Schechter, communications director for the Bloomberg campaign, according to Politico.

Others were not so restrained.

“To: Mike Bloomberg: Before you put Hillary on your ticket, better hire a taster,” former Clinton adviser Dick Morris wrote in a Twitter post, summing up the school of thought that Clinton would do anything to get to be president.

Actor James Woods appeared to agree.

Some were gleeful.

RELATED: Retired Journalist Sam Donaldson Ditches Objectivity, Endorses Bloomberg

In an opinion piece published Saturday by the New York Post, columnist Michael Goodwin looked ahead and invoked another blast from the Democratic past — former President Barack Obama.

“A final clincher for Bloomberg among primary voters could be Barack Obama’s blessing,” Goodwin wrote, saying that “the former president has let it be known he wants to stop Sanders, and endorsing Bloomberg was emerging as a logical possibility.”

Would a Bloomberg-Clinton ticket have a chance at winning?

“The two men have supported each other in the past and while their policies are not identical, there would be no major differences, certainly in these circumstances. Obama, too, would love nothing more than to help end Trump’s presidency. If the Clinton proposal comes to fruition and gives Bloomberg an instant boost, expect Obama to move quickly to help secure the nomination,” he wrote.

Goodwin suggested that the leak to Drudge was deliberate to see what reaction the idea gets.

“My guess is that this marriage of convenience gets consummated fairly quickly. Bloomberg needs immediate help to win the nomination, with March a make-or-break month,” Goodwin wrote.

He wrote that there is no question Clinton would be in.

“Clinton, as the world knows, is desperate to get revenge on Donald Trump and will almost certainly seize another chance at the White House, even if it means being relegated to standby equipment,” he wrote.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Retired Journalist Sam Donaldson Ditches Objectivity, Endorses Bloomberg
The Trump Effect: Over 6 Million Off Food Stamps Since Inauguration Day
Giant Soleimani 'Statue' Is Actually Just a Big Cutout Figure
Alabama Dem Responds to Abortion Ban by Introducing Act To Sterilize Men
Steelers QB Rudolph Fires Back After Racism Allegations Resurface: '1000% False'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×