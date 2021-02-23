The creeping shadow of totalitarianism is falling across America, according to feminist author Naomi Wolf.

Wolf, who served as an adviser to former President Bill Clinton during his 1996 re-election campaign, appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Monday, declaring that emergency orders are violating the rights of Americans, according to Fox News.

Wolf said Americans must see “the terrible crisis that we’re in, that we have to recognize — under the guise of a real medical pandemic, we’re really moving into a coup situation, a police state situation.”

“That’s not a partisan thing,” Wolf told Carlson. “That transcends everything you and I might agree or disagree on. That should bring together left and right to protect our Constitution.”

“We’re absolutely moving into what I call step 10,” she said, referencing the book she wrote about totalitarianism and how tyrants consolidate power, “The End of America: Letter of Warning to a Young Patriot.”

“Whether they’re on the left or the right, they always do the same 10 things and now we’re at something I never thought I’d see in my lifetime,” she said.

“It is step 10 and that’s the suspension of the rule of law, that’s when you start to be a police state, and we’re here. There is no way around it.”

Wolf said that groups on the left and right are both concerned over the direction the nation has taken, saying that the ordinary people she speaks with are expressing “fear and horror.”

“The state has now crushed businesses, kept us from gathering in free assembly to worship as the First Amendment provides, is invading our bodies … which is a violation of the Fourth Amendment, is restricting movement, fining us — here in New York state I could be fined $15,000 a day if I gather people more than 10 or 25 people, depending on where in New York state I live — which is a complete violation of the First Amendment. The violations go on and on and on,” Wolf said.

“Autocratic tyrants at the state, and now the national level, are creating this kind of merger of corporate power and government power, which is really characteristic of Italian fascism in the twenties,” she said.

“They are using that to engage in kind of emergency orders that simply strip us of our rights: rights to property, rights to assembly, rights to worship and all of the rights that our Constitution guarantees.”

If I’d known Biden was open to ‘lockdowns’ as he now states, which is something historically unprecedented in any pandemic, and a terrifying practice, one that won’t ever end because elites love it, I would never have voted for him. — Dr Naomi Wolf (@naomirwolf) November 9, 2020

Wolf said Americans must protect their Constitutional rights.

“Nowhere in the Constitution does it say all this can be suspended if there’s a bad disease. We have lived through typhus, cholera, smallpox, HIV, tuberculosis, polio, the Spanish flu.”

“We’ve lived through an attack on our soil — never have there been months and months and months of emergency powers when we weren’t actually fighting a war,” Wolf said.

“Lockdowns have never been done before in free societies, and really, we are turning into a version of a totalitarian state before everyone’s eyes.”

“I really hope we wake up quickly,” she said, “because history also shows that it’s a small window in which people can fight back before it is too dangerous to fight back.”

