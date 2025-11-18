Share
News
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers speaks during the World Economic Summit in Washington, D.C., on April 17, 2024.
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers speaks during the World Economic Summit in Washington, D.C., on April 17, 2024. (Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images)

Former Clinton and Obama Admin Official 'Deeply Ashamed' After Being Snared in Epstein Email Release

 By Jack Davis  November 18, 2025 at 9:06am
Share

A top economic adviser to former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama is stepping away from many of his public commitments after his seven-year email correspondence with human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was laid bare.

From 2012 through 2019, Larry Summer and Epstein corresponded, according to transcripts of the messages released by the House Oversight Committee as part of its commitment to release all of the Epstein files in the government’s possession, according to Fox News.

Summer, a former Harvard University president who still teaches at Harvard, initially sent his statement to The Harvard Crimson.

“I am deeply ashamed of my actions and recognize the pain they have caused. I take full responsibility for my misguided decision to continue communicating with Mr. Epstein,” Summers wrote.

“While continuing to fulfill my teaching obligations, I will be stepping back from public commitments as one part of my broader effort,” he added.

Summers said it was part of an effort “to rebuild trust and repair relationships with the people closest to me,” Fox News reported.

The outlet noted that in a November 2018 message, Epstein called himself Summers’s “wing man,” while he gave Summers advice on a romantic relationship.

CNN reported that in March 2019, months after allegations that Epstein abused underage girls were reported by the Miami Herald, Summers sought advice about sending a note to a woman he liked.

Epstein called a note “BAD FORM.”

“Why bad form. Supposed to be face to face?” Summers wrote back.

“you care very much for this person. You might want to demonstrate that. a note does the very opposite,” Epstein replied.

Related:
Alert: Bill and Hillary Clinton Ordered to Comply with House Oversight Subpoenas, Contempt Charges Already Being Threatened

Summers, who was Clinton’s Treasury secretary and Obama’s director of the National Economic Council, should pay a higher price for his Epstein connections, according to Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has battled Summers over economic policy.

“For decades, Larry Summers has demonstrated his attraction to serving the wealthy and well-connected, but his willingness to cozy up to a convicted sex offender demonstrates monumentally bad judgment,” Warren said.

“If he had so little ability to distance himself from Jeffrey Epstein even after all that was publicly known about Epstein’s sex offenses involving underage girls, then Summers cannot be trusted to advise our nation’s politicians, policymakers, and institutions — or teach a generation of students at Harvard or anywhere else.”

The Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank of which summers was a part, said it and Summers have parted ways, according to the BBC.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Australian Senate Suspended After Right-Wing Leader Wears Burka in Protest
Trump Slams NFL Team for 'Crazy' Decision That Cost Them the Game
Democrats Consider Dramatic Change to Primary Process for 2028, Using System That Boosted Mamdani
Alert: Bill and Hillary Clinton Ordered to Comply with House Oversight Subpoenas, Contempt Charges Already Being Threatened
'Meta Never Told Parents...': Court Docs Claim Meta Failed to Prevent Abuse of Minors
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation