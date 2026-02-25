Former CNN Host Don Lemon is Being Sued for Emotional Distress Following Minnesota Church Stunt: 'Appeared to Take Satisfaction in the Disruption'

Narcissistic leftists live to make spectacles of themselves at the expense of law-abiding citizens.

Only when law-abiding citizens fight back will the performative nonsense finally cease.

For instance, according to TMZ, a woman named Ann Doucette has sued former CNN host Don Lemon and others who invaded Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Jan. 18 for what she called “severe emotional distress, fear, anxiety, and trauma,” noting as well that Lemon in particular “appeared to take satisfaction in the disruption.”

The invasion occurred during last month’s protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Minneapolis. Eleven days earlier, on Jan. 7, 37-year-old anti-ICE activist Renee Good lost her life in a fatal shooting after it appeared that she first tried to impede an ICE operation and then tried to run over an ICE officer with her vehicle.

Lemon and his fellow protesters tried to justify the church invasion by claiming that they meant to confront a pastor rumored to have worked with ICE.

Not that the claim provides Lemon with any legal cover.

In fact, authorities arrested the annoying podcaster late last month and charged him with conspiracy to deprive rights and interfering by force with someone’s First Amendment rights, violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) and Ku Klux Klan Acts.

Thankfully, President Donald Trump and his Department of Justice showed urgency in arresting and charging Lemon and his demonic compatriots.

Meanwhile, sensible people on the social media platform X congratulated Doucette and urged other victims to file their own lawsuits.

“This family should follow suit …” one user wrote. A photo of a father comforting a crying child inside the church accompanied the post.

“You love to see it. I hope more people do the same, especially parents whose children were screamed at,” another user wrote.

“Every member in that church should sue every single person who came into [the] church during their service. I hope they bankrupt Demon Lemon,” another user wrote.

Indeed, if the threat of jail time does not discourage Lemon-like lunacy, then perhaps bankruptcy will.

When leftists face real consequences, this garbage will finally stop.

