Former Congressional Staffer Charged with Faking a Politically Motivated Attack Against Herself

A New Jersey woman who worked for a Republican member of Congress is facing charges amid allegations that she faked an attack on herself in July.

Natalie Greene, 26, of Ocean City, faces one count of conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes and one count of making false statements to federal law enforcement, Acting U.S. Attorney and Special Attorney Alina Habba said, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Greene, who worked for Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Republican from New Jersey, alleged the attack was made because of her work.

On July 23, an alleged co-conspirator reported that she and Greene were attacked at a nature preserve in Egg Harbor Township. The co-conspirator claimed Greene was targeted for her employment with Van Drew.

Greene was found with her hands and feet bound with zip ties. Her shirt was pulled over her head and secured by zip ties.

Greene had multiple lacerations on her face, neck, chest, and shoulder, and the phrase “TRUMP WHORE” was written on her stomach. An allegation that a federal official “IS RACIST” was on her back. Greene was “crying and yelling that one of her alleged attackers had a gun.”

Although Greene said one of three attackers had a firearm, subsequent investigation revealed there were no attackers.

Greene had allegedly paid a body modification and scarification artist to cut her, and designed the pattern of cuts.

Black zip ties were recovered form Greene’s car.

Further, the Pennsylvania artist Greene employed gave police a receipt for $500 that Greene paid for being cut, according to ABC. Messages to the artist were found on Greene’s phone.

After an initial hearing Wednesday, Greene was freed on a $200,000 unsecured bond.

The conspiracy count has a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment and a $250,000 fine, as does the count of making false statements.

Greene began working for Van Drew as an intern in 2021 and was hired full-time in 2023, according to Legistorm.

She is a student at Rutgers Law School, according to The Hill.

“We are deeply saddened by today’s news, and while Natalie is no longer associated with the Congressman’s government office, our thoughts and prayers are with her,” a representative of Van Drew’s office said, according to WCAU-TV. “We hope she’s getting the care she needs.”

“I’m just praying for her,” Van Drew said. “Wish her the very best. I don’t know anything more than you all do and we never would interfere with an investigation.”

Greene’s attorney, Louis Barbone, noted that Greene remains innocent until proven guilty, according to ABC.

“At the age of 26, my client served her community working full time to assist the constituents of the Congressman with loyalty and fidelity. She did that while being a full-time student. Under the law, she is presumed innocent and reserves all of her defenses for presentation in a court of law,” Barbone said.

