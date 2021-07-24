A now-former DEA agent who attended the peaceful rally in Washington on Jan. 6, but never entered the Capitol building, is facing serious prison time for being there that day, and he told Fox News on Thursday he was only there because someone associated with the FBI invited him.

With what we’ve learned in recent weeks, it wouldn’t at all seem out of order for the FBI to entrap an American citizen — even a DEA agent. The bureau is now accused of leading the alleged plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last year.

It appears as though that entire plot might have been little more than a case of entrapment, and such schemes might only be the tip of the iceberg.

According to military combat veteran and recently fired DEA agent Mark Ibrahim, he is facing major charges for being outside of the Capitol on Jan. 6, where he destroyed no property, hurt no one and stayed out of the building while others breached it.

Ibrahim told Fox News host Tucker Carlson he was in Washington on Jan. 6 to keep the peace after having been invited to travel that day by someone with the FBI.

Ibrahim is facing 15 years in prison and has lost his job with the federal government, as he stands accused of breaking 40 U.S. Code 5104, which makes it a felony to “step on or climb on any statue, seat, wall, fountain or other architectural feature or any tree, shrub, plant, or turf” on the Capitol grounds.

Ibrahim told Carlson he did nothing but stand around with his government-issued sidearm with his fellow federal agent brother and attempted to keep peace outside. Asked by Carlson if he was invited to the constitutionally protected protest outside by an FBI informant, his answer was terrifying.

“I think [the FBI informant] asked me to go with him to protect him and I think he was there to document. Both him and I were seeking to protect the public that day. We went there with the intention of seeking those who wish to do our government harm, to stop them and to protect those who peacefully protest,” Ibrahim said.

“The FBI knew he was there. Now, he says he was not working at their direction, but he concedes they knew he was there and we’ll let our viewers reach their own conclusions on the basis of that,” Carlson said. “Do you believe there were many other people in the crowd that day who had been in contact with the FBI as the man you were with had been?”

“Not that I’ve seen, but again, I went there with the intention to protect the public. Both me and my brother went there with the intention to protect the public,” he responded.

Ibrahim, who comes off as extremely credible, said that he was arrested after the building incursion and fired from his job. He also said he was encouraged to enter the Capitol by his FBI friend, but declined.

Carlson asked Ibrahim if he believes his arrest and prosecution are part of the Biden administration’s witch hunt against conservative Americans.

“I don’t know. You know, I love my country and I love my freedom, and for the first time in my life I’ve had my freedom taken away from me,” he said. “And you know, I was in jail this week and while I was in jail, I had a lot of time to think and it’s just very sad.”

“But what I was going through isn’t — doesn’t even compare to what my Cuban brothers and sisters have been going through in Cuba,” Ibrahim said. “Sixty years of oppression and so, I just — you know it’s just sad that we’re fighting.”

The man, who has served his country for decades, said he went to the Capitol to stop crimes. Sadly, he’s now an accused criminal. Ibrahim faces 15 years in prison for something it appears he did not do, and he was only there, per him, because a person working with the FBI invited him to come.

It’s certainly becoming more difficult to argue that our country’s federal law enforcement agencies are not engaging in a partisan witch hunt against only some Americans. Those same agencies do not seem intent to find those who burned, killed and looted in cities across the country for all of last summer — even in Washington, D.C.

It appears as though those politicized agencies might actually be setting up Americans to take the fall for plots and activities which they in fact organized and promoted. Just how involved was the FBI in what happened on Jan. 6?

The most terrifying part of all of this is that Democrats have only been in power for six months. What can they do with their political enemies with another three years — or potentially longer?

