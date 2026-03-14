Former Dem Lawmaker Admits to Affair with Married Bodyguard Amid Ugly 'Homewrecker' Lawsuit

A salacious scandal has erupted involving a former Arizona lawmaker, a married bodyguard, and his estranged wife.

Oddly enough, Kyrsten Sinema, a former Democrat-turned-Independent member of the U.S. Senate from the Grand Canyon State, admitted to a country-spanning affair in a bid to get a lawsuit tossed out.

According to TMZ, Sinema admitted to a steamy affair with Matthew Ammel, one of her bodyguards, who was still married at the time of the affair.

EXCLUSIVE: Kyrsten Sinema admits to having an affair with her former bodyguard. Details: https://t.co/cH02SbtRQu pic.twitter.com/gb4uY9PznU — TMZ (@TMZ) March 13, 2026

Sinema admitted that she and Ammel were engaged in a “romantic and intimate” relationship in May 2024.

The trysts allegedly took place across the country, with the first encounter happening in Sonoma, California. Over the subsequent months, the two would also link up in New York City, Washington, D.C., Colorado, and Phoenix.

That’s across five different states, for those keeping count.

Sinema’s admission comes in a bid to get a “homewrecker” lawsuit filed against her by Ammel’s estranged wife, Heather, dismissed.

(Notably, Sinema is also a lawyer.)

Heather Ammel filed this lawsuit in North Carolina, which is where her family lives, and also one of the few states that actually allow “homewrecker” lawsuits, as noted by the New York Post.

The Tar Heel State is one of just six states that have these “alienation of affection” laws on the books, alongside Hawaii, Mississippi, New Mexico, South Dakota, and Utah, which allow people to sue an ex-spouse’s lover.

However, because Sinema and Ammel didn’t have any flings in North Carolina, the former Arizona lawmaker is arguing that the “homewrecker” lawsuit filed in the state should be thrown out.

Sinema’s motion to dismiss stated that, “Defendant admits that she and Plaintiff’s husband, Matthew Ammel, began a romantic relationship in May 2024, about five months prior to his separation from Plaintiff.

“Yet, as her declaration establishes, that relationship occurred exclusively outside of North Carolina.”

Heather Ammel, who sued Sinema in September for ruining her 14-year marriage, is seeking $25,000 in damages from the former lawmaker.

This sordid chapter is just the latest in a winding, twisting, and odd road for Sinema, who is often lauded as the first openly self-proclaimed bisexual member of Congress.

Sinema infamously abandoned the Democratic Party in 2022, after she was excoriated for supporting the filibuster despite her party’s general opposition to it.

On Tuesday, Fox News reported that Sinema — who still largely caucused with the Democrats — had joined the Washington Reporter (a conservative outlet) as a contributing columnist.

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