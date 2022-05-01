The Biden administration was only doing as it was told in creating a Disinformation Governance Board, which Republicans have dubbed the “Ministry of Truth,” according to former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.

Last week, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas revealed the existence of the Disinformation Governance Board, according to the Washington Post.

“We have just established a mis- and disinformation governance board in the Department of Homeland Security to more effectively combat this threat, not only to election security but to our homeland security,” he said.

On top of that, it was revealed that the board is headed by Nina Jankowicz, who has attacked efforts to spread the revelations contained in Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Gabbard said that Biden, who was vice president in the Obama administration, is only carrying out the wishes of his former boss.

“Biden is just a front man,” Gabbard tweeted. “Obama, April 21: social media censors ‘don’t go far enough,’ so the government needs to step in to do the job. Six days later, Homeland Security rolls out the ‘Ministry of Truth’ (aka Disinformation Governance Board).”

Biden is just a front man. Obama, April 21: social media censors “don’t go far enough,” so the government needs to step in to do the job. Six days later, Homeland Security rolls out the ‘Ministry of Truth’ (aka Disinformation Governance Board). pic.twitter.com/CHOD4mbE0B — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) May 1, 2022

The hysterical reaction by those in power & their MSM mouthpieces to all Americans being allowed to exercise our free speech exposes their tyrannical tendencies, as does their creation of a “Ministry of Truth.” All freedom-loving Americans—Dem/Rep/Ind—need to reject such tyrants — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) April 30, 2022

Every dictatorship has a propaganda arm—a “Ministry of Truth.” The Biden Administration has now formally joined the ranks of such dictatorships with their creation of the so-called “Disinformation Governance Board.” pic.twitter.com/iMnrqksaJJ — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) April 29, 2022

Gabbard included a video of Obama speaking at Stanford University, in which the former president equated unbridled free speech with a runaway disaster.

Speaking to tech companies, Obama said that “these big platforms need to be subject to some level of public oversight and regulation,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

“Now the good news is that almost all the big tech platforms now acknowledge some responsibility for content on their platforms, and they’re investing in large team[s] of people to monitor it,” Obama said then, according to Fox News. “Given the sheer volume of content, this strategy can feel like a game of Whac-A-Mole.”

Obama said at the time that “while content moderation can limit the distribution of clearly dangerous content, it doesn’t go far enough.”

I’m All For Free Speech, But…: Obama Calls for More Social Media Censorship https://t.co/D5enGZaYM2 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 23, 2022

Are liberals determined to censor Americans? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1996 Votes) No: 0% (2 Votes)

The concept of Americans expressing any old opinion they choose through the vehicle of social media has irked Obama for years.

In 2020, Vox noted that he called the internet the “single biggest threat to our democracy.”

“The First Amendment doesn’t require private companies to provide a platform for any view that is out there. At the end of the day, we’re going to have to find a combination of government regulations and corporate practices that address this because it’s going to get worse,” Obama said then.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.