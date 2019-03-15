Former Disney Star Trades Fame for Fatigues, Enlists in US Army

Actress Carly Schroeder is leaving the world of glitz and glitter for one of grime and guns.

The former “Lizzie McGuire” actress has enlisted in the Army, according to TMZ.

“I’ve been considering it for a while and it is a big choice, but thankfully my parents and my little brother were very supportive of me,” said Schroeder, 28.

“My dad was actually in the Army, he was a Green Beret medic, and my little brother Hunter, he’s in the Marines now.”

TRENDING: Flashback: Black Leaders Issue Powerful Message to CNN over Don Lemon’s Anti-White Comments

Schroeder told her fans the reasons for her decision in a post on Instagram.

“For 22 years, I’ve played dress up for a living. As an actress I’ve been kidnapped, gone blind, nearly eaten by lions and murdered on more than one occasion. I tormented Lizzie McGuire’s little brother on the Disney channel, was a dolphin trainer, the first female soccer player on an all boys team and Harrison Ford once rescued me during an intense home invasion,” she posted..”That’s exciting and all, but in January I decided to raise my right hand and swear into the United States Army. With a college degree from @callutheran in Criminal Justice, an ASVAB score of 92, and qualifying PFTs… I was accepted into Army #OCS (Officer Candidate School),” she wrote.

I don’t know Carly Schroeder but I love the example she is setting. Huge fan of her branch of service! #GoArmy Good luck! 🇺🇸 #CarlySchroeder #walkthewalk https://t.co/ynwsl2A5dF — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) March 14, 2019

In her post, she cited three major reasons for joining the Army.

“College opened my eyes to global injustices,” she wrote.

“But on a more tangible micro level, there is human trafficking occurring within the United States. I’ve written papers, spread awareness and as an Army Officer I intend to learn skills I can later apply when I’m on a team helping these victims,” she wrote.

She also said that active service is the first step for a life of advocacy.

“Serving my country will give my voice more validity. I can better serve and advocate for veterans once I am a part of their community. The military is a family and family always has each others back,” she posted.

RELATED: US Army To Give Soldiers New 1-Ounce Hidden Weapons That Will Change the Game

Our family is very proud of Carly Schroeder for her decision to serve our country. My son @SirJakeThomas & @Carlyfries18 were in so many hilarious episodes together. She is a wonderful young lady from a great family! She can do anything!https://t.co/sX6aNZyqQz pic.twitter.com/EKQk38uZM4 — Bob Thomas (@BobThomasKNOX) March 14, 2019

Last, but far from least, was the question of sibling rivalry.

“My brother is a Marine and my Papa was a Green Beret… There is no way I am going to let the boys have all the fun,” she posted, adding, “Thank you to my big brothers who teach, encourage and support me. I’ll make you proud.”

Is Schroeder the type of role model we need from Hollywood? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Schroeder played the character of Melina Bianco on “Lizzie McGuire” both during its TV run and in the film version of the show.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.