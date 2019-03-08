Former DNC Chair: Dem Party Made Huge ‘Mistake’ by Barring Fox News

Former Democratic National Committee chairman Ed Rendell said the Democratic party made a big “mistake” by barring Fox News hosts from moderating 2020 debates.

“I think it was a mistake for the DNC to do what it did,” Rendell, said Thursday night on Fox News.

“I know they were taken off a little bit by the New Yorker article, but as you said: If I was DNC chair, I would, and I think Tom Perez is doing a good job — but if I was DNC chair, Laura, I would say give me Brett Bair, Chris Wallace, and Juan Williams and you can have that Fox debate anywhere, anytime, any number of times. I’d be confident that it’d be fair.”

After the news broke, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace accused some Democrats of having “Fox derangement syndrome.”

“Recent reporting in the New Yorker on the inappropriate relationship between President Trump, his administration and Fox News has led me to conclude that the network is not in a position to host a fair and neutral debate for our candidates,” Tom Perez said in a statement.

“Therefore, Fox News will not serve as a media partner for the 2020 Democratic primary debates.”

Perez is the current chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

Fox’s Senior Vice President Bill Sammon released a statement on behalf of the network Wednesday, saying he hopes the DNC will reconsider.

“We hope the DNC will reconsider its decision to bar Chris Wallace, Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, all of whom embody the ultimate journalistic integrity and professionalism, from moderating a Democratic presidential debate.”

“They’re the best debate team in the business and they offer candidates an important opportunity to make their case to the largest TV news audience in America, which includes many persuadable voters,” Sammon said.

Fox News Host Sean Hannity called the Democratic party’s move “gutless.”

